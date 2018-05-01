UpCity Announces 2018 Top Agencies in San Francisco

Top agencies are determined based on the UpCity Rating, a proprietary system including the number and quality of customer reviews, certified local market presence, as well as depth of expertise in focused marketing areas. These varied areas include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising, website design, public relations, video production and much more.

UpCity's proprietary review/accreditation methodology functions like Match.com does for dating or Open Table for reviews. Local market SMBs need a trusted, credible/convenient source of service providers in the digital space and UpCity provides that source. The Top Agency list saves time for San Francisco businesses, and provides a simple way to find the trusted marketing experts they need in today's competitive environment.

"Through rigorous eligibility and qualification validation at the local market level, the 2018 Top Agencies in San Francisco have shown their commitment and excellence in serving their market's businesses," notes Dan Olson, CEO and Co-founder of UpCity.

"UpCity has added a tremendous amount of value to the San Francisco and Bay Area business community, linking agencies like mine with area businesses which are looking to grow. It's been valuable to us to be part of the UpCity marketplace and we are honored to be recognized as one of the top agencies in San Francisco," cites Noel Ledesma, CEO, Likeable Advertising & Creative Agency.

About UpCity

Now in its seventh year,UpCity covers 300+ local US markets and Canada, ranging from major cities, like New York, to cities of approximately 75,000 people. With 150,000 small-to-medium businesses coming to its marketplace monthly and having vetted and validated over 15,000 agencies, UpCity is the most trusted, and most turned-to, source for local businesses seeking digital marketing agencies and professionals to help them meet expansion and customer acquisition goals.

UpCity helps agencies grow and run their businesses, via strategic counsel, scalable revenue and marketing services, and operations tools.

