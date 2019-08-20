UpCity Launches New Brand With The Expansion of Additional B2B Service Providers

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UpCity is excited to be growing! As a result of this growth we have launched a new experience with our brand, website, and Marketplace! These enhancements have been designed to make sure that businesses visiting these two sites are receiving the transparent, trustworthy information they need before making a purchasing decision.

The new UpCity brand has been designed to reflect our internal culture. Upon visiting the new website, you'll see an updated look and feel with a more user-friendly experience for both businesses and service providers.

Because we are dedicated to creating a trustworthy, transparent environment for businesses seeking services specifically on our Marketplace, we've made some enhancements to our list, profile, and review pages in order to help service providers better showcase their brand to over 225,000 businesses visiting the UpCity Marketplace each month.

"These enhancements will provide a better user experience for our service providers, who have profiles on our Marketplace, and also hundreds of thousands of businesses who are searching for services each month," says Dan Olson, CEO of UpCity.

While UpCity has been focused on marketing service providers, we are now expanding to support other B2B service providers like accountants, HR professionals, IT services companies and more. The expansion into new services is designed to allow even more businesses the opportunity to find trusted partners in an environment built on transparency and online recommendability - but now in more industries!

