UpCity to Publish its 2018 Top Agencies List in Columbus

According to a recent Forrester study, close to 75% of people use online search and marketplaces to find services and products, and this trend is impacting business purchases as well, with companies searching an average of 11 times prior to visiting a business site. In addition, online reviews are trusted by businesses 12 times more than product descriptions.

Now time-pressed SMBs in Columbus have a simple way to find vetted specialists in marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), PPC (pay-per-click), web design and public relations. UpCity has developed a proprietary methodology and algorithm to create clarity for SMBs seeking reliable, strong marketing pros. At the same time. UpCity offers a path to hassle-free growth for those marketing providers, via a stream of ready-to-act SMBs, much the way OpenTable works for restaurants and Match.com brings together people seeking relationships, based on interests.

UpCity consultants will be working with regional agencies and professionals to identify and validate the top performers, in preparation for the April 17th announcement.

Dan Olson, UpCity Co-founder and CEO, said Columbus' hundreds of thousands of small businesses are like so many across the country which seek marketing help and direction. He notes, "The majority of small to medium-sized business owners know they need to invest in marketing in order to grow, but don't know where to turn. Providing them with access to validated marketing providers saves them time and gives them confidence in stepping forward. It's also rewarding that we can match those marketing professionals with business decision-makers committed to executing marketing programs."

According to the 2018 Hubspot Agency Growth Report, the majority (60%) of agencies and service providers cite getting new customers as "their biggest pain" and 55% "need more sales and marketing" to hit their goals. With approximately 150,000 ready-to-act SMBs turning to UpCity per month, the platform is delivering on its promise to solve the biggest marketing challenges both sides of this marketplace share.

Now in its seventh year, UpCity covers 300+ local US markets and Canada, ranging from major cities, like New York, to cities of approximately 75,000 people. With 150,000 small-to-medium businesses coming to its marketplace monthly and having vetted and validated over 15,000 agencies, UpCity is the most trusted, and most turned-to, source for local businesses seeking digital marketing agencies and professionals to help them meet expansion and customer acquisition goals.

UpCity helps agencies grow and run their businesses, via strategic counsel, scalable revenue and marketing services, and operations tools.

