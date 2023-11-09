Upcoming Book Provides Everyday Investors with a Play-by-Play on How to Survive and Even Thrive in Today's Increasingly Chaotic Markets

Author and financial educator David Wright shares proven secrets to help secure your financial future in today's new Age of Economic Uncertainty!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2000, hard-working Americans have seen their economic stability rocked by some of the most dramatic events in the history of the financial markets, from the dot-com crash at the turn of the century to the Financial Crisis to the Covid-19 recession of 2020! The fallout from these and other dramatic events and developments of the last two decades continues even now. As a result, today's markets are, in many ways, riskier and more unpredictable than ever before – especially for everyday investors saving for retirement!

In his new book, Bonfire of the Sanities: Reset Your Retirement Portfolio for Today's Financial Lunacy (Dec. 12, 2023, Advantage Books), financial advisor David Wright breaks down all today's chaos and tells readers what they need to do to conquer it and keep their retirement goals on track. In Bonfire of the Sanities, you'll learn how to:

Identify the best paths to help secure financial security in today's chaotic landscape.

Implement tools and strategies to help protect you from the next major market shakeup.

Maintain more control over how, and how well , your money is working for you.

, your money is working for you. Find financial professionals truly qualified to help you invest and manage your money successfully amid today's challenges.

"Here at last is a book that pulls no punches in addressing the 'lunacy' rampant in today's media and financial planning industry, and how it derails the retirement dreams of so many misinformed investors."

– David J. Scranton CFA®, CFP®, ChFC, CLU

Founder, Sound Income Group

About the Author: David Wright (ChFC, CLU) has been helping families, businesses, and individuals achieve their financial goals for 36 years. He is president and owner of Ohio-based Wright Financial Group, and an Investment Advisor Representative with Sound Income Strategies, LLC, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bonfire of the Sanities: Reset Your Retirement Portfolio for Today's Financial Lunacy (Dec. 12, 2023, Advantage Books) can be preordered on Amazon.com.

