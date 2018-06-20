Upcoming ConnecTechAsia Summit Highlights Importance of Cloud and Intelligent Enterprises

"As enterprises transform themselves digitally, they are beginning to reap the benefits of their initiatives. However, evolving consumer demands and emergence of new technologies continue to accelerate the pace of disruption. Businesses need to stay informed of the impact of such technologies and leverage on these to innovate and remain competitive in a digital future," said Victor Wong, Project Director (Telecom, Media, Technology), UBM, organiser of ConnecTechAsia.

Running alongside the three-day exhibition, the ConnecTechAsia Summit features an exciting line-up of keynotes and panel discussions from over 220 senior executive speakers, covering the convergence of the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sector, cloud adoption, the evolution towards intelligent enterprises and how technological disruption is driving change.

Key speakers include:

Richard Harshman , Managing Director, Asia Pacific & Japan , Google Cloud

, Managing Director, & , Dr. Derek Wang , Chief Cloud Architect, Alibaba Cloud International

, Chief Cloud Architect, Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President – Business Development Asia, Netflix

Rohit Dhawan , Consulting Director – Applied Intelligence, Accenture Digital ASEAN

, Consulting Director – Applied Intelligence, Dr. Guo Feng , CTO (Enterprise IoT), Enterprise Business Group, Huawei

, CTO (Enterprise IoT), Enterprise Business Group, Chatri Sityodtong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ONE Championship

Ian Yip , Chief Technology Officer – Asia Pacific , McAfee

, Chief Technology Officer – , Caroline Doulcet, Vice President, International Data Privacy Counsel, Barclays

Bill Chang , Chief Executive Officer – Group Enterprise , Singtel

, Chief Executive Officer – Group Enterprise , Shabir Momin , Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, ZengaTV

, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Robert M. Pepper , Head - Global Connectivity Policy and Planning, Facebook

In a landscape where data is fast becoming the currency of the digital future, the confluence of the three key technologies – Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud and Immersive technologies – points to an acceleration towards the intelligent enterprise.

Artificial Intelligence to Drive Business Growth

AI is still in its early stages of adoption, however as it matures, it will permeate into all levels of the organisation. With AI revolutionising work processes and taking on repetitive, time-consuming tasks, organisations now have the ability to focus their resources to drive strategic growth.

In fact, AI is projected to double annual economic growth rates in 2035 [i] , driving the digital enterprise of tomorrow that is both agile and operationally efficient. The amount of data is expanding exponentially and AI will allow enterprises to make sense of the data for in-depth analysis and guide business direction.

"From the boardroom to the trading floor, AI is already transforming industries with intelligent, data-driven insights," said Rohit Dhawan, Consulting Director – Accenture Applied Intelligence, ASEAN, and speaker at the ConnecTechAsia Summit. "To drive efficiencies and new growth, companies should embed AI into the core of business in conjunction with advanced analytics, human ingenuity and industry expertise, a concept we call applied intelligence."

Rohit will be discussing case studies of companies that have transformed their supply chains by successfully leveraging digital, AI and machine learning technologies to achieve last mile delivery in his session, 'AI-driven Digital Supply Chains: The Secret Weapon for Last Mile Delivery' on 28 June.

Cloud to Unlock Data's True Potential

As the world becomes increasingly global, cloud offers the ideal platform for organisations to manage and store their data, with the flexibility to operate without borders. Beyond benefits of agility and cost savings, cloud will enable organisations to tap into integrated data analytics and AI solutions to analyse their data to gain better business and customer insights. Organisations can therefore easily leverage on cloud to kickstart their digital transformation and reap cost savings, as it offers scalability and flexibility as they grow. By 2020, it is predicted that a corporate 'no-cloud' policy will be as rare as a 'no-internet' policy is today[ii].

"Cloud offers the benefit of a scalable approach that is suited to the organisation's budget and pace of growth. For enterprises, cloud is a cost-competitive offering with needed computing power and when coupled with data intelligence solutions, allows the enterprise to unlock the true potential of their data efficiently and accelerate the data-driven digital transformation at this digital age," said Dr. Derek Wang, Chief Cloud Architect, Alibaba Cloud International who will be discussing how businesses can restructure and digitise the business to better suit the smart era powered by cloud computing.

The latest technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics that are integrated to the cloud will be a game changer as organisations leverage the intelligence from this data to transform their businesses.

ConnecTechAsia is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/singapore for more information about our presence in Singapore.

Appendix:

ConnecTechAsia, combining the strengths of industry stalwarts CommunicAsia, BroadcastAsia, and newly launched NXTAsia, is the region's latest Mega Technology event, and will stage its inaugural edition from 26-28 June 2018, in Singapore.

The ConnecTechAsia Summit brings together the NetworkComms, EmergingTech and BroadcastMedia tracks under a single stage.

Key topics at a glance:

#NetworkComms #EmergingTech #BroadcastMedia - CSP Monetisation and New Business Models - Roadmap of 5G: Developments, Challenges and the Future - SDN, Cloud and Network Virtualisation - Network Architecture & Agility - Satellite Communications - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning - Blockchain Technology Applications - Cybersecurity - Enterprise IoT and Transformation - Smart Cities & Connected Industries - Cloud and Big Data - Immersive Realities (AR/ VR /MR) - Digital Payments and Startup Innovation - The Future of Television - Branding, Content Marketing – The Right Way - User Experience and Engagement - IP Broadcasting - 4K/ UHD Technology and Beyond - Next-Gen Broadcasting - Social-Video and Live Streaming

Show Opening Hours:

ConnecTechAsia2018 Summit

Venue: Marina Bay Sands & Suntec Singapore

Date: 26 - 28 June 2018, Tuesday to Thursday

Show Opening Hours: 8am – 5pm

Website: www.ConnecTechAsia.com



CommunicAsia2018 & NXTAsia2018 Exhibition Venue: Marina Bay Sands

Date: 26 - 28 June 2018, Tuesday to Thursday

Show Opening Hours: 10am – 6pm daily

Website: www.CommunicAsia.com/ www.NXTasiaExpo.com/ BroadcastAsia2018 Exhibition Venue: Suntec Singapore

Date: 26 - 28 June 2018, Tuesday to Thursday

Show Opening Hours: 10am – 6pm daily

Website: www.Broadcast-Asia.com



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upcoming-connectechasia-summit-highlights-importance-of-cloud-and-intelligent-enterprises-300669156.html

SOURCE UBM Singapore

