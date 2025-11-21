UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Marex Group

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company sold over-the-counter financial instruments to itself; (2) Marex had inconsistencies in its financial statements between its subsidiaries and related parties, including as to intercompany receivables and loans; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Marex's financial statements could not be relied upon; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 5, 2025, NINGI Research released a report accusing Marex of a multi-year accounting scheme involving off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious transactions, and misleading disclosures to hide losses and inflate profits. The report cited examples such as a $17 million fabricated receivable, inflated subsidiary profits, and undervalued asset sales. It also alleged that Marex concealed nearly $1 billion in derivatives exposure through a Luxembourg fund used to create fake profits and boost cash flow.

Following the report, Marex's stock dropped 6.2%, closing at $35.31 on heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

