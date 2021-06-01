Upcoming Demonstration Of Guided Implant Surgery On A Young Patient In Brazil To Showcase The Ease And Speed Of In-office Workflow With exocad
Patient case demonstration by Dr. Mario Kawagoe and Dr. Guilherme Saavedra
DARMSTADT, Germany, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad GmbH (exocad), an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading provider of dental CAD software, today announced its participation in a guided surgery patient case demonstration for dentists and implant surgeons in Brazil. The event, which takes place virtually on June 23, 2021, will showcase a fully digital and seamless in-office workflow with ChairsideCAD, exocad's complete open-architecture CAD software platform for single-visit dentistry and exoplan, exocad's software for implant planning and surgical guide design. Dr. Mario Kawagoe and Dr. Guilherme Saavedra will take participants through a full patient case, from smile design to milling, and demonstrate how exocad's digital dentistry solutions can help save design time and enhance patient satisfaction.
"We are delighted to support this event with renowned dentists and participating partners," said João Bosco, exocad sales manager, South America, adding: "Participants will learn more about state-of-the-art digital dentistry and its benefits and how immediate load implants enhance the workflow in a dental practice."
The moderated virtual event will showcase the challenging implant of a young patient's lateral incisor. Dr. Kawagoe and Dr. Saavedra will walk participants through the multifaceted case using footage of the patient's surgery and will demonstrate how exocad's digital chairside solution streamlines the procedure and adds to patient engagement. Participants can ask questions while watching the surgeons complete digital workflow that includes:
- intraoral scanning
- design using ChairsideCAD and Smile Creator
- implant planning and surgical guide design with exoplan
- 3D print of the surgical guide
- mill of a crown
- the actual surgery
exocad is pleased to support this high-level educational seminar, to be offered in Portuguese.
Registration is available at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7961270541629043214
Additional information about exocad's ChairsideCAD and exoplan can be found at exocad.com/chairsidecad and exocad.com/exoplan.
About exocad GmbH
exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is one of the leading dental CAD software providers worldwide. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. More than 40,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.
