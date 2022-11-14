Upcoming Documentary Follows 16 Actors In Their Creative Journey With Renowned Acting Coach, Author

"In Class with Jocelyn Jones" Celebrates Actors and Acting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its release to rave reviews and testimonials from notable artists and entertainers, the award-winning book Artist: Awakening the Spirit Within by Jocelyn Jones serves as the underpinnings of a multi-part documentary series to be released later this year.

Artist: Awakening the Spirit Within, by Jocelyn Jones Jocelyn Jones

In Class with Jocelyn Jones follows the journey of 16 actors as they perfect their craft and careers under Jones's guidance. Jones is a celebrated acting teacher, coach, and artistic advisor to the stars who has served as a confidential Creative Consultant on some of the highest-grossing pictures of all time. The documentary is directed by Miles Watkins, the well-known director of such Emmy Award-winning programs as LA Law, Commish and Northern Exposure.

A preview is available HERE.

The film is not just for actors and performers, says Jones. "But also for directors, and writers and anyone interested in the creative process"

Part memoir, part self-help book, Artist: Awakening the Spirit Within guides the reader toward creative expression and spiritual autonomy. After years of teaching actors how to create a life onscreen, she's now offering similar techniques to create a new life offscreen for herself and others.

"If this book calls out to you, it is not because it offers answers to your most intimate questions," she says, "but because it offers stories and lessons that might lead you to discover those answers for yourself. My goal is to help people uncover the very best in themselves — who you really are and what you are capable of when you listen to your own inherent knowledge."

The winner of numerous awards including the 2022 Literary Titan Gold Award and the 2022 Hollywood Book Festival Award, her book has received glowing reviews and testimonials such as:

"A roadmap of how to become a brilliant human being…the wisdom and heart are mind blowing!"

— David Kirkpatrick, former president of Paramount Pictures.

"Elevating…I feel the same excitement as when I read The Artist's Way…as if channeled through an ascended master while grounded with a best friend."

— Award winning director and producer David Knoller

"Concise, insightful, and often funny. Grounded in intentionality and internal inspiration. Appealing guide to living a more creative life."

— Kirkus Reviews

For more information see jocelynjonesstudio.com.

Contact: [email protected]

Phone: 310-666-3026

