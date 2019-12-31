DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Upcoming EPC, Retrofitting, Modernization & Expansion Project Tracker South East Asia Region - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South East Asian countries' commitment to spend more on infrastructure is vital in order to boost economic and social development through the improvement of basic necessities such as power, water and transport throughout the region. Each dollar spent on capital expending raises a country's output threefold. As a result, the required capital investments are expected to gain considerable momentum over the next few years, generating multiple long term investment opportunities.

It is expected that the region will need to spend USD 950 Billion by 2020, if its economies are to grow and develop as per international standards. The need to roll out transport projects is increasingly important given urban populations are predicted to double by 2020, with 120,000 people relocating into the cities on a daily basis. Every SEA country has its own infrastructure priorities, though transportation and electricity improvements are common themes. This is reflected in Indonesia which has plans for new seaports, airports, railways, power stations, waste water treatment plants and new roads. Bolstering infrastructure spending is a key Indonesian Government objective.



A budget of USD 29 Billion has been allocated for the year 2019 for public spending on roads, railways and airports. The government has plans of building 2,007 Km of new Roads & Highways, 16 toll roads, laying 415 Km railway tracks, 48 Dams are to be constructed for water management and electricity generation, 4 new airports will be built, construction of bridges are some of the highlighted infrastructure projects. Investments are also expected in 4.4 GW renewable energy projects in 2019.



Business Case for Energy & Infrastructure Projects in India and South East Asia

Union Budget 2018-19 for Indonesia focused on greater spending in infrastructure.

focused on greater spending in infrastructure. Major Infrastructure projects gaining momentum in South East Asian region.

Philippines President Duterte announced in 2018 that a total of USD 180 billion will be spent over the next 10 years.

will be spent over the next 10 years. South East Asian countries focusing more on expanding it's railway infrastructure

Southeast Asian assets under management are forecast to grow at an 11.8% compound annual growth rate during the second half of this decade to reach US$516.6 billion by 2020

by 2020 Natural gas developments in SEA countries to create major opportunities

SEA countries have potential to further harness renewable energy, especially hydro, geothermal, biomass, wind and solar power

USPs associated with the report are as follows:

First-hand sector knowledge and inputs

Primary research inputs from F2F interviews with domain experts

Experts insights and market reviews are taken into consideration

Validated data and analysis

Opportunity mapping and market sizing

Germinates from minds that think fresh to evolve pathfinding guide for all stakeholders through quality information and analysis

Free query handling and analyst support for three months from the date of report procurement

Key Highlights

Comprehensive Project profiling of Energy, Infrastructure and Industrial Sector in SEA till 2025

Project Details and key contacts track of all the projects.

Region-wise Comprehensive Market sizing of all the projects of the sectors.

Business Opportunity for key value chain players in India till 2025.

till 2025. Current status of the projects is included.

Report Insights

Opportunity track in Modernization and Retrofitting for different project categories in Power, Oil & Gas, Metals and Mining, Infrastructure and key industrial sector till 2025.

Upcoming opportunity track for the value chain players in expansion projects for different sectors till 2025.

Identifying key regions in SEA that are bullish and hold immediate, mid-term and long term business proposition for EPC players in Modernization and Overhaul projects.

Identifying key regions in SEA that are bullish and hold immediate, mid-term and long term business proposition for EPC players in Retrofitting and Expansion projects.

Market size assessment for players in Modernization, Retrofitting and Expansion projects.

Identification of major market leaders in both organized and unorganized segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5o682

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

