Upcoming Event: Colorado Climate Action Plan and Next Steps with Governor John Hickenlooper

In 2017, Colorado joined the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of states pledging to uphold the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, and by executive order, Gov. Hickenlooper created a specific, measurable goal for carbon reduction. The state objective is to cut greenhouse gases by 26 percent from 2005 levels by 2025, and to cut carbon from the electricity sector by 25 percent compared to 2012 by 2025 and 35 percent by 2030.

The Colorado Climate Plan, a statewide set of policy recommendations and actions to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and to increase Colorado's level of preparedness, was updated to set clear and specific emission reduction goals for the state. This update follows Gov. Hickenlooper's executive order from July 2017, Supporting Colorado's Clean Energy Transition and Colorado Electric Vehicle (EV) Plan, which commits the state to additional climate action.

This event is sold out, but it will be live streamed here. Spanish translation will be available for in-person attendees. The program will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Stay tuned for more events at The Alliance Center throughout the year, and check out TAC's event calendar, to learn how you can personally get involved and be part of the climate change solution.

About The Alliance Center

The Alliance Center (formerly named the Alliance for Sustainable Colorado) is a mission-driven nonprofit with an event and collaborative working space in the heart of lower downtown Denver. The Alliance Center serves as a model for innovative green building practices, collaborative working techniques, and engaging educational programming—all designed to scale up the sustainability movement. Together with their tenants, supporters, and partners, The Alliance Center is dedicated to bringing people together to create a sustainable and inclusive future, a future that works for everyone.

