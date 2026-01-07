Upcoming Events at the Long Island Aquarium this Winter & Spring

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. , Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island Aquarium is pleased to announce an array of winter events taking place within the Aquarium this season. Reservations can be made online or by calling 631.208.9200, ext. 426. Full details can be found at https://www.longislandaquarium.com/events/.

ChocoVino • February 14 • 7pm-10pm

Enjoy our five- course, chef-inspired gourmet dinner alongside our beautiful aquatic displays. Each course incorporates a taste of chocolate and is paired with a specific Raphael Vineyards vintage, carefully selected to enhance each dish.

$175/person (21 and older please). Book by 1/14 and save $25 per ticket!



Hotel Package: Includes overnight stay at the adjacent Hyatt Place, plus 2 event tickets - $529.

Princess Tea Party • February 15 - Seatings at: 10am • 12:30pm

Get your little Prince and Princess and head to the Princess Tea Party! They'll dance and sing with all of their favorite Princesses as you treasure this amazing moment. Formal white-glove tea service will be served in the elegant Sea Star Ballroom, with finger sandwiches and sweets. You'll get the photos of a lifetime, as you watch your little one have the time of their life, all right here on Long Island!

$55 (adults 13+) • $49 (3-12) • $10.35 (2 & under)

Enchanted Weekend • February 15-16

Begin your adventure at the Sweetheart Princess Tea Party in the Sea Star Ballroom, where your children will sing, dance, and share tea with their favorite princesses—all with elegant service and beautiful views. Next, continue the fun with a visit to the Long Island Aquarium, where you can explore fascinating aquatic habitats and family favorites. As the day winds down, relax with an overnight stay at the Hyatt Place Long Island/East End, featuring an on-theme Movie Night. After a cozy night's rest and a delicious breakfast, the magic continues with a Magical Mermaid Swim in the Hyatt's heated pool!

$307 – One Adult /One Child or $437 – Two Adults /Two Children

Funcation Winter Camp • February 16-20 • 9am-4pm

Working during the February Winter Break? Drop your kids off for some Winter Break Fun at the Aquarium. Kids 5-11 will tour the Aquarium, feed the sting rays, check out the Sea Lion Show, visit the Arcade, watch a movie, make a craft and more! You can send your child for the entire week, or just for a day or two. You'll be assured that your child is having a good time in a safe, fun and educational environment.

$65 per day / $275 per week.

Wedding Showcase • March 5 • 6:30pm-8:30pm

Meet with top event professionals demonstrating the latest trends in flowers, photography, entertainment and so much more while you tour the spectacular Sea Star Ballroom, the unique Long Island Aquarium, the Hyatt Place Long Island / East End, the Preston Hotel and the Waterfront Suite.

$25 at the door/$20 if reserved in advance.

Easter Brunch • April 5 - Seatings at: 10am • 12pm • 2pm

Enjoy a delicious Easter brunch in our waterfront Sea Star Ballroom, featuring traditional brunch fare, a craft station for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Complete your day with a visit to the Aquarium, your admission is included with the brunch fee.

$78 (adults 13+) • $42 (3-12) • $10.35 (2 & under)

Penguin Egg Hunt – Free with Aquarium Admission. Takes place Saturday & Sunday (4/4 & 4/5)

About Long Island Aquarium

The Long Island Aquarium provides an interactive and exciting educational experience by capturing the visitors' imaginations and emphasizing the importance of marine life and environmental preservation. Featuring a large all-living Coral Reef display, a 120,000-gallon Shark habitat, year-round sea lion shows, African Penguins, numerous touch tanks and more than 100 exhibits including the lavish indoor gardens of our Butterflies, Bugs and Bees Exhibit!

Named a Top 10 Aquarium for Children by Parents Magazine, the Long Island Aquarium is open daily (Closed Christmas & Thanksgiving Days). You can add to the fun with an overnight stay at the waterfront Hyatt Place Long Island/East End or The Preston Hotel, both located adjacent to the Aquarium property. For more information, please visit www.LongIslandAquarium.com.

Riverhead, NY – January 7, 2025

