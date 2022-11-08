Upcoming Financial Accounting & Reporting Update Webinar in 1 Week - Attend From Anywhere

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting Update 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.

Learning Objectives:

  • Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
  • Recognize the timelines and key factors
  • Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

This event will run from 8:45-4:40p (PST) each day.

Who Should Attend:

  • CFOs (and their staff)
  • Controllers
  • VPs of Finance
  • Accounting Directors and Managers
  • Senior Accountants
  • Revenue Managers and Analysts
  • Internal Auditors
  • Tax Accountants
  • Treasury Staff
  • Internal Control/SOX Managers
  • Public Accountants
  • Educators

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:15 SEC Update

  • SEC rulemaking
  • SEC reporting reminders
  • COVID impact
  • Comment letter topics

10:15 - 10:30 Break

10:30 - 11:45 IPOs and SPACs Update

  • SEC Accounting & Reporting Requirements
  • What we are seeing in the market today
  • How valuations have been impacted
  • Accounting considerations

11:45 - 12:15 Lunch

12:15 - 1:30 SOX & Internal Controls Update

  • COVID 19 considerations
  • Sarbanes-Oxley Act Optimization and Modernization
  • Robotic process automation (RPA)
  • Risk assessment
  • ICFR areas of focus: Management review controls (MRCs)
  • Automated Controls (ITACs)
  • Material weaknesses
  • Significant transactions or events
  • Information used in the control (IUC)
  • IT/system implementation
  • System and organization controls (SOC) reports

1:30 - 1:40 Break

1:40 - 2:55 FASB Update

  • Current agenda
  • Recently completed projects

2:55 - 3:05 Break

3:05 - 4:50 Revenue Recognition Update

  • Price concessions
  • Modifying contracts
  • customer options and material rights
  • Performance obligations - software industry considerations
  • Significant financing component
  • Principal - versus - agent considerations
  • Contract costs
  • Onerous performance obligations/contracts

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:00 ESG Update

  • Understanding Risks and Opportunities
  • A new way of thinking
  • Report accurately and disclose transparently
  • Create value through ESG principles

10:00 - 10:10 Break

10:10 - 11:20 SEC Enforcement Trends

  • Latest SEC Enforcement Priorities
  • Enforcements Actions and Cases
  • What to look for in 2022

11:20 - 11:30 Break

11:30 - 12:40 Accounting for Debt

  • Latest fallout from COVID-19
  • Accounting for debt modification, exchange, conversion or extinguishment
  • Should the debt be classified as current or noncurrent
  • Have financing arrangements been properly presented and disclosed

12:40 - 12:50 Break

12:50 - 2:20 SEC Comment Letter Update and Legal Issues

  • Market Trends
  • Transaction accounting considerations
  • Non-GAAP Measures, MD&A, Rev Rec, Segment Reporting, Fair Value Measurement, ICFR, Form Compliance, Goodwill, Inventory, Debt

2:20 - 2:30 Break

3:00 - 4:30 Cybersecurity Update

  • Protecting personal data
  • Smart consumer devices expanding faster than controls
  • Personal Health and Medical Devices
  • Ransomware

Speakers

  • Meghan Depp, BDO, National SEC Office
  • Carly Ackerman, Deloitte Consulting, Manager
  • Aleks Zabreyko, Connor Group, Partner
  • Jesse Fillerup, Connor Group, Technical Accounting Director
  • Kristalyn Yancy, Deloitte Consulting, Senior Manager
  • Renton Squires, PwC, Principal
  • Michael Cheng, Frazier & Deeter, National Professional Practice Partner
  • Heather Bradshaw, RSM, Central Region Accounting Methods Leader
  • Karim Anani, Ernst & Young, Partner and EY Americas Financial Accounting Advisory Transaction Leader
  • Kumail Sarwar, Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
  • Justin Sutherland, US Securities and Exchange Commission , Senior Enforcement Accountant
  • Kellyn Shaw, Deloitte, Manager - National Office Accounting & Reporting Services
  • Brad Porter, Deloitte, Manager - National Office Accounting &
  • Tim Kviz, BDO, National Office Managing Partner - SEC Services
  • Muazzam Malik, Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Divyesh Malkan, Protiviti, Senior Manager

