Upcoming Platform That Makes Online Voting Secure Using the Same Technology That Powers Bitcoin

ORLANDO, Fla., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain, the same technology that powers Bitcoin, is driving a new platform that aims to improve the way we vote. Imagine being able to vote in the next presidential election from your home on a mobile device. No more waiting in lines to vote, no more inconvenient voting times and no more needing to worry about whether your vote was counted correctly. An American based technology company, Above The Median, LLC is designing such a platform, called PopulaVote, a name which is a portmanteau for Populations' Vote. The platform plans to utilize new ways to store information on the blockchain.

With PopulaVote, people will be able to vote online by posting encrypted ballots to a secure decentralized database whose records are confidential but can be easily audited. This will make the process of voting simpler and faster. We've all seen the issues Florida had during its recount after the 2018 USA mid-term elections. PopulaVote aims to decrease the time it takes to recount an election from days to a matter of a few hours, with less expenses and a blockchain based paper trail included.

Blockchain technology is already being used across the world for Bitcoin transactions and payments and blockchain based voting applications can be used to perform free elections for democracies across the world, especially in countries where there is a desire for transparency from the government by the electorate. The blockchain is designed to maintain an auditable trail that can be used to prove to the public that a vote was fair and by an authorized person. Still, blockchain based voting is in its early stages. PopulaVote will become a pioneer in this technology with the goal that anyone will be able to easily participate in an election without unexpected problems outside of their control, such as crowded lines or voting machine malfunctions.

Come visit www.populavote.com to learn more about this exciting new blockchain based voting application and subscribe to find out when it launches and how you can get involved. You will be able to use PopulaVote to let your voice be heard. Blockchain is more than just for money. PopulaVote is re-imagining it in an all new way to create an easy, secure and traceable method to voice your opinion to the world.

