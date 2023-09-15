Upcoming Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities Arriving Soon in Southern Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has expanded in college towns across the country in recent months, and the trend continues this fall with a second storefront in Springfield, MO. Rally House Battlefield Mall will be located under 10 minutes from Missouri State University within the iconic Battlefield Mall. Fans can look forward to officially licensed team gear, locally inspired merchandise, and a range of quality employment opportunities for college students and residents in the area.

There will be an expansive assortment of team apparel and merchandise in stock at Rally House Battlefield Mall. Many products come from recognizable brands such as Adidas, New Era, '47, Mitchell & Ness, and others. Customers will appreciate the vast array of Missouri State gear and options for other popular teams like Missouri State, Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, and more. Area residents and college students can also count on this new Rally House store for job openings, including important leadership roles.

Rally House Battlefield Mall associates get to advance their careers within a leading sports and merchandise retailer while working alongside a supportive and fun team. Employees can also expect a fast-paced environment where they can implement their passion for sports into daily job duties. Rally House also provides associates with excellent discounts and benefits.

This Rally House store coming to Springfield, MO, aims to provide patrons with a stress-free and convenient shopping experience. Rally House Battlefield Mall is eager to hire passionate, hard-working employees to guarantee success, with openings for positions such as Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

The Recruiting Team at Rally House is excited to connect with potential associates to learn more. Interested candidates are encouraged to browse vacant positions at www.rallyhouse.com/careers and apply online today.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

