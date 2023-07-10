Upcoming Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities Arriving Soon to South Central Pennsylvania

Rally House

10 Jul, 2023

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has a strong presence on Pennsylvania's east and west sides. The national sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to open its first location in the south-central portion of the state, with Rally House Chambersburg Crossing coming in the summer of 2023. Along with an enormous selection of sports apparel and local merch, this new Rally House store in Chambersburg, PA, will also bring many excellent job opportunities to the area, including important leadership roles.

The many proud fans in this section of Pennsylvania will have fun browsing teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Pitt Panthers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and more at Rally House Chambersburg Crossing. This future Rally House store will carry an enormous selection of authentic apparel, hats, accessories, collectibles, and more from popular brands like Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Adidas, and others. Another upside to this new location is the various open positions available for the many hard-working residents of this area.

Future Rally House Chambersburg Crossing employees have a lot to look forward to, starting with the chance to blend their enthusiasm for sports into their career at a leading retailer. Plus, the company provides a positive, professional work environment where associates can thrive. Rally House also offers incredible benefits and discounts for employees.

Rally House is recognized for delivering a unique and exciting shopping experience at each storefront, including this upcoming store in Chambersburg. That's why the company is eager to hire dedicated and driven employees to join this store. Rally House Chambersburg Crossing has open positions like Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

The recruiting team at Rally House can't wait to hear from potential associates and learn how they'll play a role in the success of this new Chambersburg location. Interested candidates can browse openings and apply today by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 16 states.

