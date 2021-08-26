Upcoming RCA Events Help Mark National Overdose Awareness Day

WHAT:

The chaos over the past 18 months from COVID, climate emergencies, the economic pressure of losing jobs and income and sickness and death of loved ones have sent incidents of substance abuse skyrocketing -- from opioids to alcohol, and mental health issues from eating disorders to phobias. In fact, alcohol addiction has been spiking, overtaking numbers for drug abuse admissions -- with 1/4 of those patients over 50 . And overdoses have risen more than 17% in just the last year . RCA/ Recovery Centers of America has been in the thick of it, with 18 facilities across 6 states, and their local teams are calling attention to the situation with two significant events this week -- one which leads right into the other.