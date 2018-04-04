Upcoming Startup Accelerator Shares Investor's Success Secrets

BOULDER, Colo., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Confident, owned by investor Paul Wagner, is proud to bring the first Ultimate 3-Day Accelerator to the St. Julien Hotel & Spa in Boulder, CO from May 23-25, 2018, 8am-4pm each day. It is open to the public at $695 for students who purchase before May 17th, $795 for early-bird tickets purchased before April 30th and $895 for tickets purchased after April 30th. Seats are limited to 28. The price includes admission and 5-star lunch each day. Tickets may be purchased at: https://www.startupconfident.com/accelerator. The accelerator gives founders and inventors the vital elements and building blocks necessary for establishing a sturdy startup that's ready for investment. Paul, along with other local investors, will give 3 days packed full of invaluable guidance, resources and connections for the attendees to up-level their startups.

Paul's live show at the TiE event in Portland, Oregon Paul Wagner, Founder, Startup Confident and author Startup Confidential: The Raw Truth about Starting a Company

Of the Startup Confident coaching, Paul's client and HireJoe CIO John Rarity says, "We were a little lost. Paul came in and turned the lights on. We re-branded, rebuilt and ramped-up. Paul pushed hard and made it all happen!" Paul adds, "Ultimately, I just want to help people. I want to use my investing and entrepreneurial experience to give these startups some insight and tools they can actually use while connecting them with the people who can make it happen. That's what this accelerator is all about! I've been involved in Colorado startups for quite some time now and want to share my knowledge to help others succeed."

From the heart of the buzzing Colorado startup scene, this accelerator aims to bring relevance and clarity to startup founders and employees from all around the country. It will focus on these and more:

How to build a team, create sales and investor presentations and construct business models and business canvases.

How to start a business properly, establish effective plans and raise capital while avoiding common mistakes.

How to be fully prepared for investment, running a business, and getting acceptance into the most critical startup accelerators in the world.

About Startup Confident: Startup Confident was created by 5-time Emmy winner and seasoned startup investor Paul Wagner to help startups build better products, clean up messes, fill out executive teams and create better, more achievable operating plans — all based on realistic thinking rather than fantasy. Since its launch in 2017, Startup Confident has helped numerous local startups re-align to a more successful path. Paul has raised $4 million+ and done over 2,500 live shows. He's also the author of Startup Confidential: The Raw Truth about Starting a Company.

Contact:

Paul Wagner

Startup Confident

(310) 694 6112

192238@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upcoming-startup-accelerator-shares-investors-success-secrets-300623977.html

SOURCE Startup Confident

Related Links

https://www.startupconfident.com

