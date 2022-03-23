Upcoming Virtual Summit Highlights the Data Science Innovations Powering Modern eCommerce

As eCommerce continues to become more data driven, the knowledgeable payments and fraud prevention professionals powering the next wave of eCommerce innovation are pulling back the curtain on the latest strategies in data management.

SEATTLE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is bringing together thought leaders in the data and analytics space for the Data Sciences Summit, a virtual event designed to bring attention to this increasingly important topic on 5 April 2022.

"The importance of data can't be overstated when it comes to payments or fraud prevention," says Julie Fergerson, CEO of the MRC. "Almost everything we do is powered in some way by data, and effectively managing all that information is a critically important part of our business, even if isn't discussed often enough. Our goal with this summit is to present some of the cutting-edge ideas and conversations that are happening in this space in an accessible, entertaining, and educational way."

The virtual summit, sponsored by Adyen and powered by the MRC's online events platform, will feature more than six hours of insights from industry-leading data scientists and knowledgeable subject matter experts on important topics like decision data bias, the latest in machine learning, the low code/no code movement, real-time model deployment, and more.

"Our members have been asking for an event focused on data science," says Julie. "We're super excited to deliver. We have an exceptional lineup of topics and speakers, including some of the brightest minds in the industry. If you're interested in data science, and if you work in eCommerce, you absolutely should be, you won't want to miss it!"

Registration for the summit is open now, and registration is free for MRC members. Contact the MRC with any questions.

About the MRC:

The MRC is a global community, providing platforms for eCommerce fraud and payments professionals to come together and share information. As a non-profit 501(c)6 organization, the MRC works to make commerce safe and profitable by offering proprietary education, training, and networking opportunities, and a welcoming forum for timely and relevant discussions around eCommerce.

The MRC launched in 2000 and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the ongoing fight against eCommerce fraud.

