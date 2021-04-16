Upcoming Wealth365 Summit To Include Investor Relations Speakers and WealthCharts Enhancements

The Wealth365 Summit is the industry's premier multispeaker event featuring prestigious wealth experts & global audience Tweet this

The Wealth365 Summit has established itself as the industry's premier multi-speaker event by bringing the most prestigious wealth experts to a global audience. In addition to Hutton and Monaco, April's featured speakers include Ralph Acampora, Tom Sosnoff, Rob Hoffman, Dan Gramza and Linda Raschke.

Topics that will be addressed at the April Wealth365 Summit include: stocks, options, futures, forex, cryptos, technical analysis, real estate investing as well as cannabis investing.

The April Wealth365 Summit is supported through its partnership with show sponsors including the trailblazing charting, research and algorithmic platform, WealthCharts.

WealthCharts, which has taken modern trading and investing to new levels with its cutting-edge technology, will be unveiling new scanners, indicators and other incredible features designed to provide active traders and traditional investors with intuitive, streamlined research and at-a-glance analysis.

WealthCharts founder and CEO Rob Hoffman is looking forward to unveiling what his team has been working feverishly on.

"I'm incredibly excited to debut our newest features, especially a brand new product that will be bundled with the WealthCharts membership during this show, called FundHunter," Hoffman said. "In all my years of trading, this is the best tool I have ever seen to level the playing field between institutional and retail investors by providing the average trader with the high-end data and analysis that has previously only been accessible to hedge funds and institutions."

