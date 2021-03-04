Upcoming Webinar Hosted by APG: RCxRules and Crystal Run Healthcare on Creating an Efficient HCC Coding Workflow

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules and Crystal Run Healthcare are leading a webinar hosted by America's Physician Groups titled "The Evolution of a Successful HCC Coding Workflow: From Retrospective to Concurrent Review." Register to attend the webinar on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Ensuring accurate RAF scores is a challenge for most groups participating in Medicare Advantage and value-based contracts. Barriers include provider education, pre-visit planning, and an effective coder review process. Learn how Crystal Run Healthcare, a medical group with 400+ providers working across nearly 50 medical specialties, created an efficient HCC coding workflow to navigate these challenges.

In this webinar, speaker Meg Brunelle from Crystal Run Healthcare and facilitator Stephen Gorman from RCxRules will cover:

4 Steps to create an effective team HCC coding practice

Point of care vs. point of charge capture and why both are important

How "just in time" provider education improves clinical documentation (CDI)

Differences between concurrent and retrospective review

How to measure the ROI of an HCC coding process

Featured Speakers:

Meg Brunelle, CCS, CRCR is the Director of HCC Revenue Cycle, Coding and Education at Crystal Run Healthcare. Meg has over 20 years of experience working in healthcare and holds credentials in both revenue cycle and coding. Meg is responsible for the implementation of provider education programs for code assignment and documentation. In this role, Meg works closely with Crystal Run providers and coders to drive accurate severity of illness reporting.

Stephen Gorman, CEO of RCxRules since 2010, has over 20 years of experience developing technology to help physician organizations reach their optimal operational and financial performance. Prior to RCxRules, Stephen was the Global Strategy Officer for GE Healthcare Information Technology, focused on developing technology around revenue cycle management, electronic medical records and the health information exchange.

Register for the webinar today!

SOURCE RCxRules

Related Links

www.rcxrules.com

