Upcoming Webinar: Roundtable Discussion of the 2024 Global Internal Audit Standards Updates

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity, the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm, today announced an upcoming webinar aimed at assisting organizations in navigating the latest updates to the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Global Internal Audit Standards. As organizations brace for the changes set to take effect on 9 January 2025, K2 Integrity is moving quickly to provide valuable insights and guidance.

The webinar, scheduled for Wednesday, 20 March 2024, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm ET, will feature a distinguished panel of experts delving into the significant changes introduced in the 2024 IIA Global Internal Audit Standards, and sharing strategies for successful implementation.

Joining the discussion will be David Hyman, Senior Vice President and Senior Audit Director at US Bank and Raakhee Jagwani, Director – Interim Head of Quality Assurance and Methodology at Mizuho Bank. Moderating the session will be Yelena Talmazan, Managing Director – Financial Services, Internal Audit, and Risk Advisory Practice at K2 Integrity.

During the one-hour session, participants will gain valuable insights into:

The significant changes in the 2024 IIA Global Internal Audit Standards

Considerations in implementing the new standards

Challenges within internal audit and the board related to the new standards

Best practices for implementation

"We understand the complexities organizations face in adapting to regulatory changes, especially in the realm of internal audit," said CEO Jeremy Kroll. "Our aim is to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate these updates effectively."

Registration for the webinar is now open. Interested participants can secure their place here. Learn more about K2 Integrity's Internal Audit practice.

About K2 Integrity:

K2 Integrity is the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm helping clients understand and manage their risk so they can lead with confidence. With some of the most knowledgeable practitioners in the industry, K2 Integrity brings together deep subject-matter expertise with proprietary technology and digital offerings to help clients creatively solve today's issues while also planning for the future. Headquartered in New York, the firm's more than 300 employees serve the globe from offices in Washington, D.C., London, Geneva, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Riyadh. K2 Integrity has deep knowledge and experience working in every region and across numerous jurisdictions around the world.

To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit http://www.k2integrity.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

Stay Connected:

Follow K2 Integrity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE K2 Integrity