Upcoming Webinar Shows American B2Bs How to Build Their Presence in German Markets

Register to Attend Free Online Event, "Growing Sales in Germany:

How PR Helps Drive Your B2B's Visibility," on June 22 from noon to 1 p.m. ET



ATLANTA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carabiner Communications, a leading marketing and public relations firm based in the United States, and BSK Becker + Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH of Düsseldorf, Germany, today announced a free webinar that will introduce American B2B companies to the potential of doing business in Germany. "Growing Sales in Germany: How PR Helps Drive Your B2B's Visibility" will be held on June 22 from noon to 1 p.m. ET.

The upcoming webinar is the first in a series of Plexus Market Insights events that will provide valuable best practices for companies that are considering expanding their reach internationally. Both Carabiner Communications and BSK are part of the Plexus PR Group, a prestigious international network of communications agencies. Carabiner Principal and Founder Peter Baron and Jutta Lorberg, BSK Senior Consultant and member of the management team, will co-present the webinar, which will be conducted entirely in English.

Germany is the largest market in Europe, comprising 25 percent of its GDP, and is home to 19 percent of the total European Union (EU) population. It has a strong focus on future innovative technologies.

"Regardless of where you do business, targeted PR campaigns can help your B2B gain market momentum so that, ultimately, you sell more," said Baron, whose agency serves as the U.S. affiliate for Plexus PR. "Our webinar will present the dos and don'ts of communicating with German markets and also share some tried-and-true PR practices for gaining visibility and building trust outside of the United States."

"Germany has the strongest economy in Europe," said Lorberg. "Because of this, the potential for establishing a presence there to reach new markets and grow business is tremendous. Our goal with this webinar is to introduce attendees to PR programs that can help them to gain media coverage and grow awareness in Germany for greater sales."

Lorberg added that the webinar will be of interest to American B2Bs that are just beginning to explore international expansion as well as those that already have a European presence but are seeking to increase revenue.

About Plexus PR Group

Established in 2001, Plexus is a structured and formal partnership of independent agencies founded on the belief that leading agencies can work more effectively with counterparts in other countries to deliver a seamless and focused communications service to clients. New agencies joining the associate network benefit existing clients who wish to expand their PR and communications into new geographic territories. Collectively, Plexus spans 21 countries, encompassing Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South America, and North America. Learn more on the Plexus PR Group website.

About BSK Becker + Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH

BSK is an owner-managed, small-sized, top-notch German communications agency. Founded in 1998, BSK is headquartered in Willich near Düsseldorf. For more than 20 years, BSK has successfully advised both medium-sized and large-scale companies from various sectors. The interdisciplinary team, consisting of experienced PR and marketing consultants, journalists, IR specialists, and project managers, offers special in-depth expertise in B2B tech, finance, energy, and healthcare. We see ourselves as part of your organization, developing the best on-budget communication approach for your messages to resonate with your target audience and help you to drive sales. Find out more about us on our website, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Carabiner Communications

Founded in 2004, Carabiner Communications has a proven history of helping companies tell their most engaging stories and navigate their path to success. As our name implies, we help B2B tech and healthcare organizations get connected to their targeted audiences and the influencers who have their ear. Our team is comprised of experienced professionals whose services include messaging and branding, content development and marketing, public relations, lead generation, and more. We're strategic, cost-effective, and ready to partner with you to drive sales. Learn more about us on our website, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

