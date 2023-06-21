Upcoming Webinar Spotlights Prostate Cancer and Black Men

News provided by

Balm In Gilead, Inc.

21 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Married Couple, Celebrity Urologist, and Minister Discuss Why Faith and Education are Essential

RICHMOND, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to stark health disparities in the United States that result in higher rates of prostate cancer diagnosis and death for Black men, The Balm In Gilead, Inc., a national non-profit organization, will present a free webinar titled "Talk That Talk: Prostate Cancer and Black Men" on June 27, 2023 at 7:00pmET via Zoom at https://bit.ly/43rArw3. Registration is required.

"Because one in six Black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, our webinar will address gaps that contribute to delays in Black men seeking screening and treatment for this disease," said Pernessa C. Seele, Ph.D., founder and CEO of The Balm In Gilead, Inc. "We need to ''talk that talk" within our families, congregations, and communities.

"Talk That Talk: Prostate Cancer and Black Men" will address how families and faith communities can help build awareness about prostate cancer. Dr. Seele will host the webinar. The moderator will be Rev. Dr. Nathaniel T. Brooks, senior pastor, Greater St. John Baptist Church, Birmingham, AL, who is a leader in community cancer education. Joining him will be Fenwa Milhouse, MD, a board-certified urologist, co-owner of Chicago's Down There Urology, and star of TLC network's "Dr. Down Below." Sharing their personal experience with prostate cancer will be Dr. Lionell Sabb, who was diagnosed in 2022, and his wife of 43 years, Mrs. Cynthia Sabb.

Prostate cancer hits Black men harder than their white counterparts. For every one hundred thousand African American men, 174 will be diagnosed with the disease, as compared with a rate of only 105 per one hundred thousand white men.1 To help reverse this health disparity, The Balm In Gilead encourages Black men to get screened for prostate cancer on a regular basis.

The Balm In Gilead, Inc. is a 35-year-old organization whose mission is to improve the health status of people of African descent by providing technical support to faith institutions. Learn more at The Balm In Gilead.

 "Talk That Talk" is presented with support from Janssen. Register at https://bit.ly/43rArw3.

1 U.S. Cancer Statistics Working Group. U.S. Cancer Statistics Data Visualizations Tool, based on 2021 data (1999-2019): U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, CDC and National Cancer Institute; https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/dataviz, released in November 2022.

SOURCE Balm In Gilead, Inc.

Also from this source

Calling Faith Leaders, Church and Community Members, and Health Professionals!

Upcoming Webinar Spotlights Prostate Cancer and Black Men

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.