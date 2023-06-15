Upcoming Webinar to Spotlight How Real-Time Shipment Tracking Helps Global Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical Companies Improve Sustainability & Reduce Product Loss

Tive & SupplyChainBrain Join Forces to Show How Visibility Solutions Help Minimize Waste, Reduce Costs, & Improve Patient Outcomes

BOSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, is partnering with SupplyChainBrain to present a webinar discussing how real-time shipment visibility technology enables life sciences and pharmaceutical logistics teams to solve in-transit issues—before they result in damage and loss. Entitled "Curing Product Waste in the Pharma Supply Chain for the Health of the People—and the Planet," this free event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 at 10:00 am ET, and will be available for on-demand access after the fact.

The healthcare industry is responsible for 4.4% of global GHG emissions, a number that could triple by 2050. Pharmaceutical companies are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint, but one major cause of excess emissions often goes untreated—product loss during transportation. Product waste from failures in temperature-controlled pharmaceutical logistics are not just counterproductive to sustainability goals; they can incur drastic financial costs and tragic impacts to patients' health and wellbeing.

In this webinar, industry experts—including Richie Daigle, Enterprise Account Executive at Tive; Chris Wallace, Consultant at Supply Chain Operations; and moderator Helen Atkinson, Managing Editor at SupplyChainBrain—will discuss the impact of product waste on the planet, industry profits, and patients' lives.

This free webinar will explore:

How failures in the pharmaceutical cold chain contribute significantly to product loss

How product waste during pharmaceutical shipping negatively impacts the planet, company profits, and human lives

Why legacy temperature-monitoring practices (such as passive data loggers) have failed to address this problem, and why it has taken these practices so long to be revamped

How modern, real-time shipment visibility technology reduces product loss and improves patient outcomes

"Sustainability and responsible resource management have become paramount, and it is our collective responsibility to address the pressing issue of product waste in the pharmaceutical supply chain," says Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO & Founder. "I urge all life sciences logistics professionals to attend this webinar to learn innovative strategies and technologies that revolutionize the way we handle pharmaceutical logistics—ensuring the health of both people and the planet."

