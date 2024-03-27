UPCX Appoints New CMO to Accelerate Strategic Planning and Compliance Process in Japan

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPCX, an open-source payment platform, has announced a significant organizational restructuring to support its rapid growth and optimize specialized division of labor. UPCX is pleased to announce that Mr. Sato has officially joined the team as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Mr. Sato brings a wealth of experience in business management, having graduated from Dalhousie University in Canada with a degree in Business Administration. He accumulated valuable knowledge in starting and managing businesses, developing proof of concepts, executing operations, and securing equity financing through his parking reservation service company. After joining a Chinese asset management company, he honed his business operations, finance, and managerial skills through roles in management planning and market planning departments. Returning to Japan, he leveraged his entrepreneurial experience to found Axe Global Co., Ltd., a company providing business consulting and marketing services, which served clients like the large Japanese fitness enterprise Rizap Group in business planning and launching new services, contributing to strategic planning and development. Additionally, he co-founded a career coaching company currently undergoing acquisition.

Yutaka Imaizumi, the co-founder of UPCX, while announcing this decision, stated, "To accommodate the growth of our team and ensure efficient specialization, we decided to restructure our leadership. I will transition from the CMO position to focus on promoting UPCX as a co-founder. We are thrilled to officially welcome Mr. Sato to the UPCX family."

Mr. Sato's arrival is expected to accelerate the compliance process for UPCX in Japan. His extensive experience in strategic planning and market promotion will aid UPCX's expansion and enhance service capabilities in Japan and globally. Moreover, as the UPCX products, including the wallet and DEX test version, are about to launch, the new CMO's leadership will further drive the implementation of UPCX's roadmap and optimize the introduction of new services.

The strategic role adjustment of the former CMO to a co-founder not only makes the leadership team more comprehensive but also means that UPCX might see new developments in strategic planning and external partnerships. This change signifies UPCX's commitment to internal capabilities and external opportunities, ensuring its leadership position in the evolving digital finance sector.

With the new leadership structure in place, UPCX is moving towards a more efficient operational model, committed to fulfilling its vision of enabling everyone to access financial services safely and efficiently, thereby unlocking human potential for users worldwide.

About UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based, open-source payment platform designed to provide regulatory-compliant financial services to users worldwide. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, User Issued Assets (UIA), Non-Fungible Assets (NFA), and stablecoins. Furthermore, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, allowing for customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets to enhance security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

Official website: https://upcx.io/

X: https://x.com/Upcxofficial

X(upcxcmo): https://twitter.com/kokisato_upcx

Telegram: https://t.me/UPCXofficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/YmtgK7NURF

SOURCE UPCX team