Upcycled Food Association Announces Certification Open Enrollment

DENVER, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Upcycled Food Association today begins open enrollment for its landmark Upcycled Certification Program, the culmination of more than a year of work with myriad stakeholders committed to reducing food waste by developing new markets and opportunities for all parties engaged with food products.

The third-party certified program lays out a rigorous set of rules establishing definitions for upcycled ingredients and products, providing a framework for companies to create, and communicate the impact of, upcycled foods. Approved products and ingredients will be allowed to use the powerful new consumer-facing Upcycled Certified mark that was unveiled in April.

Several companies have been participating in beta testing of the Certification Program that launched in February. The insightful beta experiences helped inform the UFA's approach to rolling out certification nationwide.

For the first time, companies now can take advantage of standardized, reliable routes towards sourcing, using and advertising upcycled foods. And consumers seeking products containing meaningful volumes of upcycled foods now benefit from labels backed by a system that tracks, measures and certifies upcycled food content.

"Finally, companies can help mitigate food waste by participating in a straightforward, powerful program that turns food waste into new products and ingredients," said UFA co-founder and CEO Turner Wyatt. "Cutting food waste is the single-most effective thing people can do to address climate change. And today, thanks to the roll-out of this set of clear, uniform standards and protocols, reducing food waste becomes much easier. It's an innovative approach because it's the first consumer product-based solution, making it highly scalable and economically sustainable."

The program invites the participation of a broad swath of industry, including companies that grow, produce, manufacture, process and trade in food & beverage, dietary supplements, pet food, cosmetics, personal care products and household cleaners.

Extensive collaboration between stakeholders led to the program's foundation, the Upcycled Certification Standard , which was released in January. The standard codifies rules and procedures leading towards upcycled certification.

The program includes three product labels, offering market opportunities for companies seeking to sell upcycled certified ingredients while helping to build a food system where all food reaches its highest and best use.

To learn more, visit www.upcycledfood.org.

SOURCE Upcycled Food Association

