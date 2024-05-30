Upcycled Uglies Kettle Chips Celebrates Upcycling Month in June

Uglies Asks Fans to Share What They've Done to

'Turn Something Ugly into Something Beautiful'

WOMELSDORF, Pa., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uglies Kettle Chips, which turns 'ugly potatoes' into beautifully delicious kettle chips, is celebrating Upcycling Month in June by asking fans on social media to share what they've done to 'turn something ugly into something beautiful' for a chance to win a year's supply of its upcycled chips.

Uglies, a division of Dieffenbach's Potato Chips Inc., is on a mission to reduce waste, support farmers, and fight hunger by using imperfect potatoes, which would otherwise be food waste, to craft delicious kettle-cooked potato chips. Twenty-six percent of U.S. produce gets discarded for cosmetic reasons, and Uglies is part of the solution to reduce this waste. Uglies also fights hunger by donating 10% of profits to VivaKids, a Pennsylvania charitable organization dedicated to fighting hunger globally.

National Upcycling Day is June 24, and this year the importance of upcycling will be celebrated all throughout the month of June.

"We are proud to be an Upcycled Certified™ brand with a mission-driven purpose at its core to reduce food waste while also helping farmers and fighting hunger," said Bob Zender, Director of Marketing. "We are celebrating Upcycling Month in a fun way to reward people for their own upcycling efforts to help draw attention to this important effort. We are excited to see all the creative ways people are upcycling in their own lives," he added.

To participate in the contest, fans on social media can visit Uglies Instagram page @ugliessnacks and comment on the post announcing the contest, between June 1 and June 21. Winners will be announced on National Upcycling Day on June 24.

Uglies Kettle Chips are Upcycled Certified™ by the Upcycled Food Association, which reports that sales of upcycled snacks are up in overall Dollar Sales by more than 500% since 2021. Leading that trend, Uglies Kettle Chips are up over 600% in the past three years, and growing about 20 times faster than the Shelf Stable Potato Chips Sub-Category since 2022.

About Dieffenbach's Potato Chips, Inc. Dieffenbach's Potato Chips, Inc., headquartered in Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania, has been dedicated to creating "Truly Enjoyable Snacks" since 1964. As a fourth-generation, family-owned-and-operated kettle chip manufacturer, Dieffenbach's is most widely known for its delicious small-batch kettle cooked potato chips, which are sold under the Dieffenbach's® and Uglies® brand names, as well as many private-label brands. The Dieffenbach's brand is distributed regionally in central Pennsylvania, while the Uglies brand sells nationwide and utilizes upcycled potatoes to help farmers, reduce food waste, and fight childhood hunger with 10% of profits donated to VivaKids. For more information visit dieffenbachs.com and ugliessnacks.com.

