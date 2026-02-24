Updata Partners Closes $875 Million Software Growth Equity Fund

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Updata Partners ("Updata"), a Washington, D.C.–based growth equity investment firm focused on capital-efficient B2B software companies, today announced the final close of Updata Partners VIII, L.P. ("Updata VIII"), with aggregate capital commitments of $875 million. The fund exceeded the target and was meaningfully oversubscribed, reaching the hard cap in just six months and reflecting strong demand from both longstanding and new limited partners. Updata VIII represents the largest fund raised by the firm to date, and together with prior funds and co-investments, Updata has raised more than $3.0 billion in capital commitments.

Founded by operators from the software industry, Updata brings decades of operating and investment experience to portfolio companies. The firm's hands-on approach will continue with Updata VIII as the team partners with high-performing, capital-efficient software businesses. Updata's growing Value Creation team works shoulder-to-shoulder with founders and leadership teams, focusing on repeatable portfolio services such as team buildout, product and technology leadership, and go-to-market execution.

"We are incredibly grateful for the strong support from our limited partners," said Carter Griffin, General Partner. "The pace and outcome of this fundraise reflect the trust built over many years. We look forward to partnering with both longstanding investors and new LPs in Updata VIII."

"With Updata VIII, we remain focused on backing software companies with strong fundamentals and dynamic growth profiles," said Jon Seeber, General Partner. "AI is accelerating the formation of high-growth, lightly capitalized businesses, and we are excited to support the entrepreneurs building the next generation of market leaders."

Updata makes both majority and minority investments, committing between $20 and $200 million per company. The firm seeks to serve as the first institutional capital investor and focuses on high-growth opportunities outside Silicon Valley.

Gunderson Dettmer served as legal counsel, and UBS Private Funds Group acted as placement agent.

Updata Partners is a leading technology-focused growth equity firm in Washington D.C. with over $3.0 billion in committed capital. Led by an investment team averaging more than 25 years of technology experience, Updata invests in high-growth B2B software and software-driven businesses where the combination of capital and operating experience will help accelerate success. For more information, visit www.updata.com.

