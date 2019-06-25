Update - Medicine Man to Host Conference Call Today, Tuesday June 25th at 4:15pm ET

DENVER, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced a reminder that it will host a Corporate Update Investor Call, this afternoon at 4:15pm ET.

Participants can dial 877-407-8293 from the U.S. or 201-689-8349 internationally to access the conference call. A live webcast will be available on the Company's website at: https://ir.medicinemantechnologies.com. It is recommended that investors visit the website 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

Mr. Andy Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies, will be joined by Chief Operating Officer Joe Puglise and Chairman of the Board Justin Dye to address and answer questions relating to the recent announcements, which include:

Passage and signing into law of Colorado House Bill 19-1090

Announced binding term sheet to acquire Los Sueños Farms, the largest cannabis farm in North America

Announced binding term sheet to acquire Purplebee's, a family-owned, CO2-extract manufacturing company that distributes cannabis-infused products

The Company's expansion into Colombia with the pending acquisition of Green Equity S.A.S., a 271-acre farm outside Bogotá, Colombia , that will provide international licenses and IP for cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, exportation, and research and development

Closing on the first phase of initial $14 million from a strategic partnership with private equity firm Dye Capital

from a strategic partnership with private equity firm Dye Capital Appointment of Dye Capital's Justin Dye as Chairman and Leo Riera as Board Member of Medicine Man Technologies

as Chairman and as Board Member of Medicine Man Technologies Appointment of founder of Purplebee's, Bob DeGabrielle , to Medicine Man Technologies board

, to Medicine Man Technologies board Two new additions, Chief Strategy Officer Todd Williams and Vice President of Integration and Business Development Collin Lodge , to the Medicine Man Technologies executive team

For more information about Medicine Man Technologies, please visit https://www.medicinemantechnologies.com/.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies is a fully integrated operator in the cannabis industry, offering consulting, retail pharma-grade products and turnkey solutions for cannabis cultivators for over a decade. Medicine Man Technologies is leveraging its expertise and intellectual property to vertically integrate retail, cultivation, formulation and distribution operations. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 20 states and seven countries.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) Regulatory limitations on our products and services ; (ii) our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions ; (iii)general industry and economic conditions ; and (v) our ability to access adequate financing on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us as well as other risks identified in our filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@medicinemantechnologies.com

1-866-348-1997

SOURCE Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

