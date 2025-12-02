UPDATE #1: Khachkar Studios Allocates $10 Million of $100 Million Directly to the "Faithful" of the Armenian Eastern Diocese

Our mission at Khachkar Studios: Empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world‑class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework".

1. $10 million of the $100 million: To advance our mission and as part of Khachkar Studios historically unprecedented $100 million investment to revitalize U.S. Judeo-Christian faith, shepherded by 5,000 senior management hours of a Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework", we have allocated $10 million to go directly to the "Faithful" of the Armenian Eastern Diocese to increase the number of "Faithful" regularly attending church and the Social Return on Investment (SROI).

2. $500,000 per "Faithful": We are disbursing up to $500,000 over the next 5 years directly to each of those "Faithful" or parishes of the Eastern Diocese that can help use the "Framework" to reach both our "Faithful" and SROI goals cited below. If you share our goals, contact us directly at [email protected].

3. Eastern Diocese Assessment within the "Framework": Regarding the assessment of the Eastern Diocese on the financial discipline of a Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework": best-in-class parishes and their "Faithful" have made commendable progress. The 4 large organizations under the Eastern Diocese umbrella (the Diocese, Endowment, FAR, and St. Nersess Armenian Seminary) have made a good start with the financial transparency part of the "Framework".

4. Extraordinary BENEFITS: To educate the "Faithful" about the extraordinary BENEFITS of financial discipline with a Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework", we are sharing publicly, including on our website, 6 assessments of the Eastern Diocese public materials: (i) Briefing Packet #6, (ii) one-page summary memo, (iii) 5-minute podcast, (iv) 7-minute video, (v) one-page financial overview, and (vi) 3-page donor analysis.

5. "Faithful" education via media: As part of the $100 million investment, our team is leading a comprehensive "Faithful" education initiative, featuring content in all 19 Armenian news outlets and major U.S. media platforms, including: New York Times, Boston Globe, Washington Post, Sun Sentinel, Detroit Free Press, The North Jersey Record, and Chicago Tribune.

6. 2 years of research and analysis: Over the past 2 years, we researched and analyzed the best practices of world-class benchmarks and an unparalleled number of both public and non-public documents from 2019 to 2025 across the spectrum of U.S. Armenian Christian religious bodies, including 106 U.S. Armenian parishes.

7. "Faithful" Goal of 6%: We discovered a U.S. Armenian Christian Ecosystem where only 3% of Armenians regularly attend church (the "Faithful"), which is the bottom decile of peers, and where leaders hold a systemic misconception that 30% are "Faithful" and they are best of peers. This 30% systemic misconception hides the need for transformational change. Our goal is to double the number of "Faithful" within the next 5 years to 6%.

8. SROI Goal of 7.0x: The median Social Return on Investment (SROI) of U.S. Armenian parishes is 3.7x, which is only 39% of the U.S. Orthodox parish peers' 9.4x. Our goal for the Armenians is a 7.0x SROI within the next 5 years, achieved by directly working with and funding the "Faithful" .

About Khachkar Studios: Khachkar Studios is a multimedia studio empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework."

