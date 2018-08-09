UPDATE: ChipMOS DIVIDEND AND CAPITAL REDUCTION DISTRIBUTION TO ADR HOLDERS

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), announced it has submitted a dividend/distribution form to NASDAQ, as notification of the following actions for the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADRs"):

Type of Distribution: Cash Dividend

Declaration Date: August 9, 2018

Ex-Dividend Date: October 18, 2018

ADR Dividend Record Date: October 19, 2018

Record Date: ADR Dividend Distribution Date: To be determined by the Depositary, Citibank NA ("Citi"), once Citi receives the distribution from the Company on October 31, 2018

Distribution Date: To be determined by the Depositary, Citibank NA once receives the distribution from the Company on ADR books will be closed from October 17, 2018 to October 25, 2018 to coincide with the Taiwan local share book close period of October 21, 2018 to October 25, 2018 .

to to coincide with the local book close period to . The final dividend amount to be distributed in the United States Dollars will be determined by the Depositary, Citibank NA, once it receives the distribution from the Company on October 31, 2018 , converts the amount from New Taiwan Dollars into United States Dollars and deducts appropriate taxes and fees .

Questions regarding the cash dividend distribution may be directed to Keith Balwan (keith.balwan@citi.com) at +1.973.461.7038.

Separately, the Company' 2018 Capital Reduction Plan was approved by shareholders on June 26, 2018. The ADRs effective date and the amount to be distributed in the United States Dollars will be determined by the Depositary, Citibank NA, once it receives the distribution from the Company on October 31, 2018, converts the amount from New Taiwan Dollars into United States Dollars and deducts appropriate taxes and fees if any. There will be a concurrent 15% reduction in total outstanding ADRs.

Questions regarding the Company's 2018 Capital Reduction Plan distribution may be directed to Thomas Wood (thomas.r.wood@citi.com) at +1.212. 816.6530.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:



ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (http://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts: In Taiwan Dr. G.S. Shen ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-3-5668877 g.s._shen@chipmos.com In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

