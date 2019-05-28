Update: Coolmuster Lab.fone for Android 5.0 Makes Great Progress to Bring a Bold Alteration Interface Design and User Experience

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolmuster (www.coolmuster.com), the outstanding software developer and data management solution provider, has updated its Lab.fone for Android to bring users a better experience. With it, users can easily find other solutions for Android and iOS from its homepage, including Android Assistant, Android Eraser, iOS Assistant, iOS Eraser, iTunes Recovery, and Mobile Transfer. What's more, they can experience a cooler UI and faster rate for Android data recovery.

Homepage toolbox

"Coolmuster Lab.fone for Android adds a toolbox on the front page to make users find more data management products easily. To bring out a better user experience, Coolmuster Lab.fone for Android uses a totally new UI and the connection process is optimized as well," said Franklin, the founder and CEO of Coolmuster, product manager of the software. "The product keeps its original features to help users recover deleted files from Android internal memory and SD card."

Coolmuster Lab.fone for Android is developed to help Android users retrieve deleted files on the PC/Mac without backup. It allows previewing the items before the data recovery, which make users choose they wanted files conveniently. As a comprehensive Android data recovery tool, it widely supports contacts, text messages, call logs, photos, videos, audio, and documents. With strong compatibility, almost all the Android phones and Android tablets on the market are supported, including the newest Samsung Galaxy S10. It works perfectly on Windows 10/8/7/Vista/XP and Mac OS X 7 or later.

The Highlights of Coolmuster Lab.fone for Android

1. Recover photos, videos, music, and documents from Android SD card without root.

2. Retrieve contacts, SMS, call logs, photos, videos, music, and documents from Android internal memory or SIM card.

3. Support to preview the existing and deleted data before a selection.

4. Backup the existing files from Android to the computer without root.

5. When saving files to the computer, it creates folders automatically based on the file type.

6. Support Android phones and Android tablets, including Samsung Galaxy, LG, Huawei, Google, Sony, Motorola, HTC, etc.

For more details, you can visit the product pages: Coolmuster Lab.fone for Android

Price and Availability

Users can download the free trials of Coolmuster Lab.fone for Android. To get the full version, users need to register it by a license code. To get the full version, users need to register it by a license code. For Windows users, it costs $45.95 for the 1-year license and $55.95 for the lifetime.

More info about the price and discount, please visit the online store:

https://www.coolmuster.com/purchase/lab-fone-for-android.html

About Coolmuster

Coolmuster is committed to providing the most needed personal software to users around the world for improving the quality of human life with technology. Coolmuster develops a series of software to better manage data on the mobile phone and tablet. For more information, please visit https://www.coolmuster.com.

