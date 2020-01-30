UPDATE: Desert Medical Imaging, ProScan Imaging & Chico Breast Care Center Join Forces with HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx)

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO Dx, Inc., a rapid growth technology company headquartered in Silicon Valley, has brought together top technology experts with leading radiologists to set the new standard of care for the industry. By leveraging leading-edge artificial intelligence, mobile and SaaS technology as well as the latest in genomics-based companion diagnostics and research, HALO Dx will deliver a significant improvement in the overall patient experience, diagnostic insights delivered, and outcomes. A foundational element of this combination is creating the HALO Dx Center of Innovation in the Coachella Valley.

Desert Medical Imaging, the Coachella Valley's leading independent imaging center, Chico Breast Care Center in Chico and Open System Imaging are now affiliated with the privately-held HALO Dx. Desert Medical Imaging (Indian Wells, Indio and Palm Springs) and Open System Imaging (Tustin, Chico, El Centro and Pasadena), both companies with 20+ year histories, along with Chico Breast Care Center make up the California locations. ProScan Imaging, with 26 imaging centers in the Midwest, is also a strategic partner with HALO Dx. HALO Dx is affiliated with 65 board certified radiologists with oversight for nearly 1 million patient encounters per year.

"HALO Dx has combined the top pioneers in the fields of radiology and technology to deliver an unparalleled level of diagnostic imaging service and care. This benefits our patients, referring physician strategic partners, and the payor community," said HALO Dx Chief Executive Officer Michael Uhl. "We are changing the face of radiology by leading from within the centers and with the doctors. The industry will be fundamentally different in 3-5 years as HALO Dx leads the industry forward."

"We are excited to build upon what we have established over the past two decades at Desert Medical Imaging to take radiology to the next level," said John F. Feller, M.D., Founder and Medical Director of Desert Medical Imaging and now Chief Medical Officer of HALO Dx. "With the resources and combined expertise of HALO Dx, we will be developing new technology to improve health care," said Dr. Feller. "What's especially exciting for Coachella Valley residents is that any new services or products we develop will be available here, first, at our HALO Dx Innovation Center in the Coachella Valley before they are implemented at our other offices."

Dr. Feller also said he believes this new venture will attract more physicians, software engineers and medical professionals to work in the Coachella Valley to be part of the medical solutions hub HALO Dx is creating.

HALO Dx Radiology/Tech Merger

The HALO Dx executive management team includes technology executives previously with Google, McKinsey & Company and VMware and radiology specialists who were pioneers in early MRI installation and performed the first outpatient focal laser ablation of a prostate tumor in the world. The team includes:

Chief Executive Officer - Michael Uhl

Chief Medical Officer - John F. Feller, M.D.

Chief Operating Officer, California - Ken Bishop

Chief Product Officer - Brian Axe

Chief Technology Officer - Aram Compeau

HALO Dx and Center of Innovation Services

The mission of HALO Dx is to improve human health and wellbeing via local and easy access to advanced diagnostics. The inspiration for HALO Dx's vision was born out of personal experiences of two of the founders – Michael Uhl and Brian Axe, both of whose parents lacked access to advanced diagnostics in semi-rural areas which would have made a difference in the effectiveness of their medical treatment. They are now dedicating their lives to improving diagnostics worldwide.

State-of-the-art equipment and university-level services available at HALO Dx include:

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans

Computerized tomography (CT) scans

Positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET/CT) scans

Ultrasound scans

Early diagnosis of dementia and Alzheimer's

Biopsies and aspiration

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

Coronary CT angiography

Facet injections

Genomics

Interventional radiology and pain management procedures

Lung cancer screening

Multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) for prostate cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment

Nuclear medicine

Virtual colonoscopy

Whole body MRI screening

Clinical trials for conditions including prostate, lung cancer, stem cell and other studies

Personalized healthcare using emerging genomic solutions

Plans in the near future include the development of a women's health imaging program, radiology artificial intelligence solutions, and expanded nuclear medicine and genomics services.

