Update: Dogness 2L Programmable Automatic Dog & Cat Feeders Going to 1,600 Petco Retail Stores

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness International Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced it received formal initial orders for more than 4,000 units of its 2L programmable automatic dog and cat feeders from Petco, which operates 1,600 retail stores across the U.S. This order follows the successful fulfillment of Petco's previous test program orders. Dogness announced the planned expansion of sales activities at Petco on November 24, 2020.

Dogness' 2L programmable automatic feeders are one of its top selling pet-tech and smart pet products for small dogs and cats. The sleek, clean design features a protected, easy to read LCD screen can set a routine pet feeding schedule without an internet connection. Dogness developed its 2L programmable automatic feeder with a patented anti-jamming food dispensing mechanism and a stainless steel feeding tray for hassle-free cleaning. With a USB power connection and a self-activating built-in backup battery for emergencies, you can be confident your pet always has the right amount of food at the right time.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We are very happy to be expanding our product line at Petco given its leading online and retail store presence. This new order underscores customer demand for our comprehensive line of high quality pet products, and further validates our ability to quickly fulfill larger scale orders. Our ability to successfully grow with customers differentiates Dogness and gives us higher visibility and confidence in our business going forward."

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, customer satisfaction with orders and user return rates, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

