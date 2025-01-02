UPDATE: Earth to Space Call: NASA Leaders to Speak with Station Astronauts

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will speak with NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, and Don Pettit on Wednesday, Jan. 8, to discuss their mission aboard the International Space Station. The call previously was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6.

The Earth to space call coverage begins at 1:25 p.m. EST on NASA+. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media. 

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, react as they are recognized by employees during a NASA agencywide all hands on Dec. 6, 2024, at the NASA Headquarters Mary W. Jackson Building in Washington. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
NASA's Commercial Crew Program has delivered on its goal of safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station from the United States through a partnership with American private industry. This partnership is opening access to low Earth orbit and the space station to more people, science, and commercial opportunities. The space station remains the springboard to NASA's next great leap in space exploration, including future missions to the Moon and eventually, to Mars.

For NASA's launch blog and more information about the mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

