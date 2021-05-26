Update: Floyd Mayweather Jr. First NFT Collection To Drop on Rarible

MIAMI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary boxing icon, Floyd Mayweather Jr. to release his NFT collection on the Rarible marketplace commencing on May 26, 2021.

These upcoming digital art pieces—a collection titled 'The Legacy'—are celebrating the legacy of Floyd Mayweather's life and career, including animations and artwork.

The Legacy collection will include a total of 5 pieces and will be available in the following limited quantities.

All Work Is Easy Work: 50 limited edition with 1 of 50 for auction

Immortalized: 50 limited edition

A Golden Dream: 50 limited edition

The Best Ever: 1:1 edition for auction

The Legacy: 1:1 edition for auction

The first digital art piece entitled "All Work is Easy Work" scheduled for release on the Rarible NFT marketplace on Friday, May 26, 2021 at 6:00pm EST and celebrates Mayweather's undefeated 50-0 record.

The other 4 pieces in the collection are scheduled for release on Tuesday June 1, 2021 ahead of his highly anticipated exhibition bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul.

The Mayweather NFT collection is a collaboration between Floyd Mayweather Jr., Iron Bend, Zytara Labs, Reality Gaming and Disruptive Art Production. For more information about the upcoming Mayweather NFT drop, please visit https://floydnft.com and https://rarible.com/floydnft

About Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather, is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. Without question he is the best and most talented fighter of his generation. Throughout his illustrious career Mayweather displayed an unprecedented mix of speed, power and natural instinct every time he stepped into the ring - a combination that translated into a record 50 wins without a loss, 27 knockouts, and 12 world championships in five weight classes.

His brilliant boxing resume includes 24 wins over world champions, including Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez. During his career, he was named the world's highest paid athlete multiple times by Forbes, Fortune and Sports Illustrated. Mayweather has accumulated numerous "Fighter of the Year" awards, including five ESPY Awards and two Boxing Writers Association of America awards. His 2015 showdown with Pacquiao shattered the all-time pay-per-view television record with 4.6 million buys, a record that still stands.

In 2020, Mayweather was named an inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. In addition to his in-ring success, his TMT "The Money Team" brand is internationally renowned, while he continues to give back to the sport through his promotional company, Mayweather Promotions.

Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mayweather's charitable streak is deeply personal, as he is the Director of The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation. He has made donations to the Susan G. Komen Las Vegas Chapter, Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas and Three Square Food Bank, to name a few, all reflecting his generosity and efforts to give back to those less fortunate and in need. Additionally, he donated significant funds to Las Vegas charter school Rainbow Dreams Academy, which focuses on the "at risk" and underserved population.

About Rarible

Rarible is a marketplace for NFTs. It gives a platform to the artists and collectors to create, collect, and trade digital collectibles. Rarible was launched in the beginning of 2020 by Alexei Falin and Alex Salnikov. The goal of Rarible is to evolve into a fully Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where the decision-making and organization is in control of active platform users. By giving creators and collectors the opportunity to come up with platform ideas and vote on platform upgrades, they aim to make it a public platform, responsive to the users.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kili Wall

Melrose PR

(310) 260-7901

[email protected]

Karen Ward

The Story Mob

[email protected]

Eric Mitchell

LifeFlip Media

(408) 206-9549

[email protected]

Masha Vyazemskaya

Rarible, Inc.

[email protected]

For Floyd Mayweather Jr:

Kelly Swanson

Swanson Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Zytara