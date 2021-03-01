Update of 3 AKVIS Video Editing Plugins: AirBrush Video 1.5, Neon Video 1.1, Sketch Video 5.5

PERM, Russia, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS is excited to announce the update of three plugins for Adobe and EDIUS video editors. The recent versions provide integrated presets and improvements of compatibility and stability. The updated programs are available for download at akvis.com. Each plugin can be purchased individually or in the AKVIS Video Bundle.

AKVIS offers a set of video editing tools which make it possible to apply drawing and painting effects to videos. The plugins allow users to transform videos into stylized animations, create colorful and vibrant top-rated videos.

Sketch Video 5.5 AirBrush Video 1.5

AKVIS AirBrush Video adds airbrush drawing effects, simulating the modern technique of spraying paint onto a surface. AKVIS Neon Video offers glowing lines effects, creating shining moving pictures drawn with luminous paint. AKVIS Sketch Video includes pencil drawing effects; actually, it's presented as three artistic filters - Sketch Video Classic, Sketch Video Artistic, and Sketch Video Esquisse. Each plugin comes with a wide choice of ready-to-use presets.

The new versions provide natively integrated presets of the artistic effects. Now the AKVIS presets are installed automatically into all compatible video editing programs. Also, the update includes a new Installation Wizard for Windows, improved compatibility with the video editors, improved support for macOS Big Sur, minor bug fixes and better stability. A detailed list of changes is presented on each program's page.

The new versions are available for download at akvis.com.

The AKVIS video editing programs run on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-11.0 (64-bit). The plugins work with Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Premiere Elements, and EDIUS Pro 9. The programs support a multi-language interface.

All users of AirBrush Video and Neon Video can update the plugins to the new versions for free. As for Sketch Video, update is free for the customers who bought or upgraded their licenses of this plugin during the last 12 months. Users whose licenses for Sketch Video are older can update the product for $14.95.

The AKVIS video editing plugins can be purchased as separate products or all together in the AKVIS Video Bundle with a discount of 30%. The products come in Home and Pro versions, with differing levels of functionality. For more details, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

