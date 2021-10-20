Update of Two AKVIS Programs & Launch of New Overlay Effects Pack

PERM, Russia, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces an update of two photo decoration programs and a launch of a new frame pack. AKVIS ArtSuite 19.5 and AKVIS Frames 6.0 offer improved processing of transparent ready-to-use templates and other changes. The new Overlay Effects pack includes 60 high-quality frames for use in ArtSuite and Frames.

AKVIS ArtSuite is a collection of visual effects and frames for photos. The program provides a variety of ways of photo manipulations, creating tremendous catching images. Version 19.5 includes significant improvements in UI design, changes in the processing of transparent templates in the Hand Painted Frame, usability improvements in the Glitch Art effect, and other changes.

AKVIS Frames is a free photo editing program designed for use with AKVIS frame packs. Version 6.0 offers the improved processing of frame templates, a redesigned user interface, and other enhancements in usability and stability.

Download the programs from akvis.com. AKVIS ArtSuite offers a 10-day trial period, AKVIS Frames is available free of charge.

Both programs allow using themed frame packs. With the just-released product, AKVIS offers 72 themed frame collections.

The new Overlay Effects pack includes 60 ready-to-use frames of superior quality, 30 horizontal and 30 vertical transparent stylized multipurpose templates for any occasion. Their distinctive feature is lightness, airiness, and grace. With the new frames, it's possible to create awesome compositions and collages by blending a photo with a frame. The new templates with overlay effects allow users to express their creativity and make truly impressive works.

The frame packs can be used with both programs, ArtSuite and Frames, on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-11.0.

The new pack sells for $15.00. All 72 themed frame packs by AKVIS are available in a bundle for $380.00, an average $5.28 per pack.

For more information about the AKVIS products, visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of image and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products for Windows and Mac.

AKVIS Frames: akvis.com/en/frames/index.php

AKVIS ArtSuite: akvis.com/en/artsuite/index.php

Frame Packs: akvis.com/en/frame-packs/index.php

Contact: Kat Kharina, AKVIS LLC, [email protected], 83422121661

SOURCE AKVIS Lab

