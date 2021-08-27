Update on Cajon Valley Union School District Families Stranded in Afghanistan

EL CAJON, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cajon Valley Union School District remains in collaboration with Congressman Issa's team. They are working diligently to help our families to return home. One family consisting of two adults, and five children returned back to the US yesterday afternoon. Two additional families are confirmed safely out of Afghanistan. There are additional five families with Cajon Valley students remaining (14 students and 8 parents) to the best of our knowledge. This is new information on a constantly evolving situation. No further detail will be provided at this time. The district requests that the family who has safely been returned home to us be given peace and privacy to rest and recuperate from the long journey back to the US.

Counseling support has and will be available at the school sites and district for all students in need. The Cajon Valley Family And Community Engagement Department is ready and able to support Cajon Valley families and connect them to needed resources. Cajon Valley Union School District Community and Staff wait with open arms for the safe return of all of our families. The Cajon Valley Union School District - many cultures, one community. #youbelongcv

Named a 2019 Top Workplace in San Diego, Cajon Valley Union School District focuses on the positivity of each student's unique strengths, interests, and values. Recently showcased during the National Safe School Reopening Summit, Cajon Valley has garnered national recognition as a leader in educational excellence and innovation. Serving over 60 square miles of San Diego's East County, Cajon Valley Union School District offers personalized education, with programs that develop students into happy kids, healthy relationships, on a path to gainful employment, making El Cajon the best place to live, work, play and raise a family. Visit our website at www.cajonvalley.net.

