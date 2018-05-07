Update: Peterson Foundation to Convene Bipartisan Leaders for 2018 Fiscal Summit: Debt Matters

As interest rates continue to rise, trillion-dollar deficits return as early as next year, and the national debt is on course to eclipse the size of the economy, our nation will face increased budgetary pressures. Absent a change in course, we will confront fewer public and private investments, less flexibility to counteract future economic crises, and diminishing opportunities for generations of Americans.

2018 Summit participants will include:

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Member, Committee on the Judiciary; Member, Committee on Energy and Natural Resources; Member, Committee on Foreign Relations

Senator David Perdue (R-GA), Member, Committee on the Budget; Member, Joint Select Committee on Budget & Appropriations Process Reform

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Democratic Leader

Representative Tom Reed (R-NY), Co-Chair, Problem Solvers Caucus; Member, Committee on Ways and Means

Representative Derek Kilmer (D-WA), Member, Problem Solvers Caucus; Vice Ranking Member, Committee on Appropriations; Member, Joint Select Committee on Budget & Appropriations Process Reform; Vice Chair, New Democrat Coalition

Heather Boushey, Executive Director and Chief Economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth

Terry Dinan, Senior Advisor, Congressional Budget Office

Robert Doar, Morgridge Fellow in Poverty Studies, American Enterprise Institute

Simon Johnson, Ronald A. Kurtz (1954) Professor of Entrepreneurship, MIT Sloan School of Management

Mark Hugo Lopez, Director of Hispanic Research, Pew Research Center

Aparna Mathur, Resident Scholar in Economic Policy, American Enterprise Institute

Ernest J. Moniz, Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Nuclear Threat Initiative; Chief Executive Officer, Energy Futures Initiative; Former U.S. Secretary of Energy (2013-2017)

Adele Morris, Policy Director of Climate and Energy Economics Project, Brookings Institution

Deanna Mulligan, President and CEO, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

Steven Rattner, Chairman and CEO, Willet Advisors LLC

David Wessel, Director, Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy, Brookings Institution; Contributing Correspondent, The Wall Street Journal

WHAT: 2018 Fiscal Summit: Debt Matters

WHEN: Thursday, May 10, 2018, starting at 8:45 a.m.

WHERE: Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

1301 Constitution Ave NW

Washington, DC 20240

To request press credentials to attend the Fiscal Summit, please email Charlie Vinopal at CharlesVinopal@rational360.com. Space is limited.

Visit www.fiscalsummit.org for more information.

About the Peter G. Peterson Foundation

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that is dedicated to increasing public awareness of the nature and urgency of key fiscal challenges threatening America's future, and to accelerating action on them. To address these challenges successfully, we work to bring Americans together to find and implement sensible, long-term solutions that transcend age, party lines and ideological divides in order to achieve real results. To learn more, please visit www.pgpf.org.

