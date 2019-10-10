Update: Recall of Frozen Cookie Dough Products Due to Allergen Health Risk is Expanded to Include Additional Lot Codes

CASTROVILLE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California New Foods has expanded its voluntary recall of frozen cookie dough products due to a lack of labeling that addresses the potential for the products to contain peanut and walnut allergens.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity specific to peanuts and tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products containing the allergens.

The recalled products are not in production and are not currently sold in stores. Consumers, however, may have the products at home.

The following products sold at retail in the state of California and Nevada under the Carolyn's Cookie Co. and Country Baking Company brands are subject to the expanded recall:







Carolyn's Cookie Co. Expanded Recall Items UPC Code Lot Codes Expiration Dates • All packaged in a 22 oz. plastic pouch





• UPC codes, lot codes and expiration dates are located on the reverse side of the package 680569317704 4719, 42719, 5419, 51519, 51819, 52319, 52519, 6819, 61519, 61919, 71019, 73119, 81119, 82419, 91119, 91419, 92119, 101419, 102119, 102119, 102519, 111119, 111519, 111819, 112519, 112919, 12919, 121619, 121619, 123019, 1320, 1620, 11320, 12020, 12420, 12420, 21120, 22220, 3220, 31220, 32220, 32920 April 7, 2019 through March 29, 2020 CCC Peanut Butter Chocolate CHUNK 680569160263 4719, 42719, 5419, 51519, 51819, 52519, 6819, 61519, 61919, 71019, 73119, 81119, 82419, 91119, 91419, 92119, 10719, 101419, 102119, 102119, 102519, 111119, 111519, 111819, 112519, 112919, 12919, 121619, 121619, 123019, 1320, 1620, 11320, 12020, 12420, 12420, 22220, 31220, 32220, 32920, 32920 April 7, 2019 through March 29, 2020 CCC Double Chocolate with Sea Salt





















Carolyn's Cookie Co. Expanded Recall Items UPC Code Lot Codes Expiration Dates • All packaged in a 22 oz. plastic pouch





• UPC codes, lot codes and expiration dates are located on the reverse side of the package 680569160232 4719, 42719, 5419, 51519, 51819, 52319, 52519, 6819, 61519, 61919, 71019, 73119, 73119, 82419, 82919, 91119, 91419, 92119, 10719, 101419, 102119, 102119, 102519, 111119, 111519, 111819, 112519, 112919, 121619, 123019, 1320, 1620, 11320, 12020, 12420, 12720, 21120, 22220, 3220, 31220, 32220, 32920 April 7, 2019 through March 29, 2020 CCC Chocolate Chip 680569160300 4719, 42719, 51519, 52519, 61919, 71019, 73119, 91119, 10719, 102519, 111519, 121619, 1620, 12420, 22220, 31220, 32920 April 7, 2019 through March 29, 2020 CCC Oatmeal Chocolate Chip 680569160294 4719, 42719, 51519, 52519, 6819, 61919, 71019,73119, 82419, 91119, 91419, 10719, 102519, 1320 , 11320, 12420, 31220, 32920 April 7, 2019 through March 29, 2020 CCC Oatmeal Raisin 680569160317 4719, 42719, 5419, 51519, 52519, 6819, 61919, 71019, 73119, 81119, 82419, 91119, 92119, 102519, 111519, 111819, 112919, 121619, 1320, 1620, 11320, 12420, 22220, 31220, 32920 April 7, 2019 through March 29, 2020 CCC SnickerDoodle





















Country Baking Company Expanded Recall Items UPC Lot Code Expiration Date • Packaged in 24. oz. see-through plastic container with a carboard sleeve





• UPC codes, lot codes and expiration dates are located on the underside of the cardboard sleeve 736211713483 111818, 12218, 121618, 43424, 11319, 43460, 2419, 3319, 32019, 4219, 41619, 5419, 52119, 52819, 6419, 61819, 63019, 71619, 73019, 81119, 82719, 91119, 91819, 92519 November 18, 2018 through September 25, 2019 CBC Chocolate Chip 804879375845 12218, 121618, 123018, 11319, 2419, 21919, 3319, 32019, 4219, 41619, 5419, 52119, 52819, 61819, 63019, 71619, 82719, 92519 December 2, 2018 through September 25, 2019 CBC Happy Trails

Retailers have been contacted to ensure products are no longer in inventories or anywhere in the stream of commerce.

Consumers with peanut and walnut allergies who have the products in their refrigerators or freezers should discard and not consume them.

Consumers may request a refund where purchased. Consumers with questions may call California New Foods Monday – Friday at (213) 306-7060 during the hours of 9am to 5pm Pacific time.

SOURCE California New Foods