Update: Recall of Frozen Cookie Dough Products Due to Allergen Health Risk is Expanded to Include Additional Lot Codes

California New Foods

Oct 10, 2019, 13:46 ET

CASTROVILLE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California New Foods has expanded its voluntary recall of frozen cookie dough products due to a lack of labeling that addresses the potential for the products to contain peanut and walnut allergens.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity specific to peanuts and tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products containing the allergens.

The recalled products are not in production and are not currently sold in stores. Consumers, however, may have the products at home.

The following products sold at retail in the state of California and Nevada under the Carolyn's Cookie Co. and Country Baking Company brands are subject to the expanded recall:




Carolyn's Cookie Co. Expanded Recall Items

UPC Code

Lot Codes

Expiration Dates

All packaged in a 22 oz. plastic pouch



UPC codes, lot codes and expiration dates are located on the reverse side of the package

680569317704

4719, 42719, 5419, 51519, 51819, 52319,

52519, 6819, 61519, 61919, 71019, 73119, 81119, 82419, 91119, 91419, 92119, 101419, 102119, 102119, 102519, 111119, 111519, 111819, 112519, 112919, 12919, 121619, 121619, 123019, 1320, 1620, 11320, 12020, 12420, 12420, 21120, 22220, 3220, 31220, 32220, 32920

April 7, 2019 through March 29, 2020

CCC Peanut Butter Chocolate CHUNK

680569160263

4719, 42719, 5419, 51519, 51819, 52519, 6819, 61519, 61919, 71019, 73119, 81119, 82419, 91119, 91419, 92119, 10719, 101419, 102119, 102119, 102519, 111119, 111519, 111819, 112519, 112919, 12919, 121619, 121619, 123019, 1320, 1620, 11320, 12020, 12420, 12420, 22220, 31220, 32220, 32920, 32920

April 7, 2019 through March 29, 2020

CCC Double Chocolate with Sea Salt












Carolyn's Cookie Co. Expanded Recall Items

UPC Code

Lot Codes

Expiration Dates

All packaged in a 22 oz. plastic pouch



UPC codes, lot codes and expiration dates are located on the reverse side of the package

680569160232

4719, 42719, 5419, 51519, 51819, 52319, 52519, 6819, 61519, 61919, 71019, 73119, 73119, 82419, 82919, 91119, 91419, 92119, 10719, 101419, 102119, 102119, 102519, 111119, 111519, 111819, 112519, 112919, 121619, 123019, 1320, 1620, 11320, 12020, 12420, 12720, 21120, 22220, 3220, 31220, 32220, 32920

April 7, 2019 through March 29, 2020

CCC Chocolate Chip

680569160300

4719, 42719, 51519, 52519, 61919, 71019, 73119, 91119, 10719, 102519, 111519, 121619, 1620, 12420, 22220, 31220, 32920

April 7, 2019 through March 29, 2020

CCC Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

680569160294

4719, 42719, 51519, 52519, 6819, 61919, 71019,73119, 82419, 91119, 91419, 10719, 102519, 1320 , 11320, 12420, 31220, 32920

April 7, 2019 through March 29, 2020

CCC Oatmeal Raisin

680569160317

4719, 42719, 5419, 51519, 52519, 6819, 61919, 71019, 73119, 81119, 82419, 91119, 92119, 102519, 111519, 111819, 112919, 121619, 1320, 1620, 11320, 12420, 22220, 31220, 32920

April 7, 2019 through March 29, 2020

CCC SnickerDoodle












Country Baking Company Expanded Recall Items

UPC

Lot Code

Expiration Date

Packaged in 24. oz. see-through plastic container with a carboard sleeve



UPC codes, lot codes and expiration dates are located on the underside of the cardboard sleeve

736211713483

111818, 12218, 121618, 43424, 11319, 43460, 2419, 3319, 32019, 4219, 41619, 5419, 52119, 52819, 6419, 61819, 63019, 71619, 73019, 81119, 82719, 91119, 91819, 92519

November 18, 2018 through September 25, 2019

CBC Chocolate Chip

804879375845

12218, 121618, 123018, 11319, 2419, 21919, 3319, 32019, 4219, 41619, 5419, 52119, 52819, 61819, 63019, 71619, 82719, 92519

December 2, 2018 through September 25, 2019

CBC Happy Trails

Retailers have been contacted to ensure products are no longer in inventories or anywhere in the stream of commerce.

Consumers with peanut and walnut allergies who have the products in their refrigerators or freezers should discard and not consume them.

Consumers may request a refund where purchased. Consumers with questions may call California New Foods Monday – Friday at (213) 306-7060 during the hours of 9am to 5pm Pacific time.

SOURCE California New Foods

