Update Regarding Huntington Bancshares Incorporated at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

News provided by

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Jun 10, 2024, 10:39 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced today that due to a vendor error, the live audio webcast of the company's presentation at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday was temporarily not available in full.

A full replay version of the audio webcast is now available in the "Events and Presentations" section of the Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $194 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.  Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services.  Huntington operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies.  Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Also from this source

Huntington Bancshares to Present at the 2024 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

Huntington Bancshares to Present at the 2024 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the 2024 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Monday,...
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Its Common and Preferred Stocks

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Its Common and Preferred Stocks

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock (Nasdaq:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics