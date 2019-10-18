UPDATE: Revenue for Sports Wagering in Pennsylvania Increases by 144% from August to September

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Activity during September in the Commonwealth sports wagering industry increased significantly over the previous month of August according to figures released today by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

According to one of four new revenue reports posted today under the Revenue tab on the Board's website, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, total revenue derived through retail and online sportsbooks totaled $14,888,872, or 143.5% above revenue of $6,115,016 in August.

Handle (amount wagered) through retail and online sports books totaled $194,504,622 in September or 78.4% above the handle of $109,038,051 in August.

Casino Total Handle Retail Revenue Online

Revenue Total

Revenue Valley Forge Casino Resort $88,546,350 $376,243 $4,736,979 $5,113,222 SugarHouse Casino $37,718,490 $1,057,865 $1,842,228 $2,900,092 Parx Casino $21,095,923 $1,073,205 $1,323,248 $2,396,453 Rivers Casino $30,807,702 $957,791 $1,135,528 $2,093,319 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,286,460 $590,006 $0 $590,006 Presque Isle Downs Casino $2,184,693 $459,548 $0 $459,548 South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook# $2,316,720 $490,153 $0 $490,153 Harrah's Philadelphia $2,189,454 $347,873 $0 $347,873 Mount Airy Casino Resort $4,901,840 $45,658 $231,536 $277,194 Oaks Race and Sportsbook# $1,162,267 $146,041 $0 $146,041 Mohegan Sun Pocono $294,723 $74,970 $0 $74,970 Statewide Total $194,504,622 $5,619,352 $9,269,519 $14,888,872



#Operated by Parx Casino

The Board notes in its sports wagering revenue report that figures for Mount Airy Casino Resort and Mohegan Sun Pocono are for a partial month since each launched sports wagering during September.

Tax revenue generated from sports wagering during September was $5,359,994*.

Overall gaming revenue in the Commonwealth during September of this year from all sectors was 3.90% above revenue generated in September 2018. Sources that now generate revenue include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals. The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website.

The following chart compiles all gaming revenue generated in September 2019 by casinos along with fantasy contests operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last September:

Source Sept. 2019 Total Revenue Sept. 2018 Total Revenue % Change Parx Casino $53,735,366 $49,185,572 9.25% Wind Creek Bethlehem $41,084,961 $42,633,271 -3.63% Rivers Casino $32,909,224 $29,771,379 10.54% SugarHouse Casino $27,561,522 $25,907,506 6.38% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $21,413,755 $19,569,686 9.42% Harrah's Philadelphia $20,169,675 $21,222,195 -4.96% Mohegan Sun Pocono $17,677,503 $18,916,313 -6.55% The Meadows Casino $17,170,270 $19,667,925 -12.70% Valley Forge Casino Resort $16,614,878 $10,451,129 58.98% Mount Airy Casino Resort $15,617,678 $17,561,628 -11.07% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $10,980,968 $10,882,072 0.91% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $3,074,071 $2,751,150 11.74% Fantasy Contests# $2,929,047 $2,133,714 37.27% Video Gaming Terminals $268,489 n/a n/a Statewide Total $281,207,405 $270,653,539 3.90%



#Details reported in separate press release

Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $116,061,393* during September of 2019.

The following is a breakdown of other gaming sectors.

Slot Machine Revenue

September's gross revenue from slot machines at the 12 casinos was $188,376,961, a 4% decrease in revenue when compared to the $196,209,618 generated in September 2018. Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in September of this year was $96,886,088*.

The average number of slot machines operating on a daily basis was 23,154 during September 2019 compared to 25,471 at the casinos in September 2018.

Gross slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year:

Casino Sept. 2019

Slots Revenue Sept. 2018

Slots Revenue %

Change Parx Casino $33,900,322 $33,908,479 -0.02% Rivers Casino $24,489,442 $22,995,461 6.50% Wind Creek Bethlehem $22,728,131 $24,210,275 -6.12% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $16,041,293 $16,817,133 -4.61% Mohegan Sun Pocono $15,394,467 $16,192,547 -4.93% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino $15,044,792 $16,480,552 -8.71% The Meadows Casino $14,254,530 $17,655,715 -19.26% SugarHouse Casino $13,455,378 $14,923,608 -9.84% Mount Airy Casino Resort $12,324,906 $13,212,115 -6.72% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $9,559,438 $9,901,520 -3.45% Valley Forge Casino Resort $8,437,617 $7,386,452 14.23% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,746,645 $2,525,761 8.75% Statewide Total $188,376,961 $196,209,618 -3.99%

Table Games Revenue

Table games revenue for September 2019 was $70,608,678, a decrease of 2.35% over September of last year when revenue was $72,310,207.

Total tax revenue from table games play during September was $11,345,069* with an average of 1,269 tables in daily operation statewide compared to 1,281 tables in operation last September.

Gross table games revenue for each of the casinos is as follows, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year:

Casino Sept. 2019

Table Games

Revenue Sept. 2018

Table Games

Revenue % Change Wind Creek Bethlehem $18,356,830 $18,422,996 -0.36% Parx Casino $15,532,741 $15,277,093 1.67% SugarHouse Casino $10,137,368 $10,983,899 -7.71% Rivers Casino $6,326,462 $6,775,918 -6.63% Harrah's Philadelphia $4,777,009 $4,741,643 0.75% Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,064,039 $3,064,676 -0.02% Mount Airy Casino Resort $3,015,578 $4,349,514 -30.67% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $2,985,437 $2,752,552 8.46% The Meadows Casino $2,915,740 $2,012,210 44.90% Mohegan Sun Pocono $2,208,066 $2,723,767 -18.93% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $961,982 $980,552 -1.89% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $327,426 $225,390 45.27% Statewide Total $70,608,678 $72,310,207 -2.35%

Online Casino-Type Games Revenue

Online casino game gross revenue totaled $4,135,358 during September, a 20.6% increase over the August 2019 revenue total of $3,428,640.

A breakdown of revenue by casinos offering online casino-type games is as follows:

Casino Internet Slots Revenue Internet Table Games Revenue Total Internet

Games Revenue Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $1,631,130 $165,890 $1,797,019 Parx Casino $763,911 $505,744 $1,269,656 SugarHouse Casino $840,072 $228,611 $1,068,683 Statewide Total $3,235,113 $900,245 $4,135,358

Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play during September was $1,891,000*.

*Tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on three sites; sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at 12 locations and through five online outlets; video gaming terminals (VGTs) offered thus far at eight qualified truck stops; fantasy sports contests through eight providers; and, online games at airports expected to be launched in the coming months.

The mature land-based casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

