Update: The Easter Bunny Gives 1,000 Poor Children On Skid Row Easter Baskets At The Fred Jordan Mission

1,000 poor children will receive Easter baskets full of toys and Easter candy while also enjoying face painting and balloon animals at the Fred Jordan Mission's Annual Easter Party.
Hundreds of working poor and homeless men, women, children and families will be given a "homemade delicious lunch" made by dedicated volunteers from all over the Southland.
Skid Row will be transformed into a colorful Easter Party while the guests enjoy "sweets in the streets" - specially made ice cream sundaes with all the toppings courtesy of Executive Chef David Rowe from Rowe Cuisine.
Food bags filled with fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to every family.
The guests will be led in a traditional Easter service filled with the true Easter story and inspirational and exciting music.
The Mission will conduct a special "Blessings for the Children" which will include praying for God's blessings upon each baby and each child.
WHEN:
SATURDAY, MARCH 31, 2018
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
WHERE:
The Fred Jordan Mission
445 Towne Avenue
Los Angeles (corner of 5th and Towne)
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-the-easter-bunny-gives-1000-poor-children-on-skid-row-easter-baskets-at-the-fred-jordan-mission-300622417.html
SOURCE The Fred Jordan Mission
