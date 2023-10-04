UPDATE: Williams Mullen Continues Strategic Growth in North Carolina with Addition of Veteran Litigator Walt Tippett

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that Walter "Walt" L. Tippett, Jr. has joined the firm's Raleigh office as a partner in its Litigation Section.

Tippett has over 25 years of litigation and business counseling experience advising clients on a range of issues including fiduciary relationships, ownership rights, real estate development, construction, and technology and research innovations.

Tippett frequently works with closely held companies dealing with governance issues, investments, shareholder, and borrowing relationships. Tippett also routinely handles regulatory and administrative compliance matters, including matters before professional licensing boards, agencies and commissions.

"We are thrilled to have Walt join our Raleigh office," said David Paulson, Williams Mullen's Carolinas Managing Partner. "Walt's significant experience handling complex matters in commercial, business, regulatory and construction litigation further strengthens our firm's ability to guide our clients through difficult challenges."

Tippett's addition marks the firm's third North Carolina veteran partner hire in the last three months.

Tippett is licensed to practice in North Carolina, as well as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court. Tippett received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law and his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Williams Mullen

Williams Mullen is a regional, full-service law firm with approximately 250 attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at www.williamsmullen.com.

