Updated CCAP from Scania can save up to 2% fuel

Södertälje, SWEDEN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania is now introducing a major update of its CCAP system (Cruise Control with Active Prediction) for Scania Opticruise. The new system will be included on all Scania trucks with the G25 and G33 gearboxes from June and can be retrofitted on trucks with the Super-based powertrain. By vastly increased computing capacity, smarter algorithms and optimized use of map data, trucks with the new CCAP system can reach additional fuel savings of up to 2% on undulated roads while typically still maintaining the same average speed.

• Drivers will experience even better flow and drivability when on CCAP

• Performance modes with wider adjustment spans for the driver

• More dynamic adaptation to the actual road and traffic conditions

• Trucks will be able to eco roll for longer stretches

• Eco mode can be set as the default performance mode when starting

• Perfectly suited for Scania's high torque at low revs-philosopy



"With this introduction, we bring Scania Opticruise and our active predictive system to a new, even smarter level", says Stefan Dorski, Senior Vice President and Head of Scania Trucks. "Our customers can now choose with high precision exactly what they expect their trucks – or drivers – to prioritize, the lowest possible consumption or the highest possible average speed".

Scania's CCAP system is already renowned for its capabilities to "look ahead" and plan the optimal way for a truck to manage uphill's and downhill's based on topo-graphical map data. The general idea is to avoid all kinds of unnecessary braking, always strive for using the optimal gear without frequent gearshifts and last but not least, to take advantage of the trucks kinetic energy (for like rolling over hill crests).

"Employing these 'tricks' may seem simple in theory, but in reality is it an awful lot of parameters that must be considered and processed for reaching an optimal result", says Julian Kurzawscki Modro, Director Industries and Applications, Scania Trucks. "Our engineers have managed to make the system a lot smarter, hence making it capable of making more perfected decisions true to the driver's intentions".

A Scania long-haul truck is typically equipped with up to three performance modes: Economy, Standard, Power. On top of that, each performance mode can be set at three different levels (shown in the instrument cluster), basically a signal about how hard it should prioritize the actual setting in a given situation.

"A driver that is set to save as much fuel as possible would choose Economy and level 3, which would tell the truck that the driver can accept that the speed drops quite a lot and for a longer time than before when reaching a crest" says Kurzawscki Modro. "But quite often the average speed will still be the same since the truck would now be able to eco roll with the gear in neutral for a much longer period. This setting may not be usable all the time though, like in busy traffic. But the point is that the driver can prioritize to a much greater extent".

Drivers do not have to go for the most advanced settings in order to save fuel. Also a more moderate choice – like Standard mode on level 2 – would still offer increased savings compared to former versions of the relentless system:

"The increased computing power and the new, more advanced algorithms will always make a difference", says Kurzawscki Modro. "Drivers will experience a more dynamic speed adaptation, fully in line with their set intention and the actual road and traffic conditions. The truck will pick up and deliver on the driver's wishes".

All Scania trucks (with some rare exceptions) that are ordered now with the CCAP functionality will automatically get the new version. Existing Scania trucks can get a upgrade at a Scania workshop, provided that they have the Super-based powertrain that was first introduced in November 2021.



