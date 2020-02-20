Updated Examity Platform Streamlines the Online Testing Experience

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, which works with hundreds of universities, employers, and certification providers worldwide to ensure integrity in online learning, today announced the latest release of its online proctoring solution, known as Winter 2020. Available this month, the updated platform is designed to create greater transparency at all stages of the proctoring process.

"As online programs grow in sophistication and courses become more complex, it becomes increasingly important to ensure a smooth, secure testing experience for both students and faculty," said Dr. Andrew Feldstein, Assistant Provost for Teaching Innovation and Learning Technologies at Fort Hays State University, which participated in a pilot of the new interface. "Winter 2020 reflects Examity's understanding of the importance of scalability, and commitment to a seamless and intuitive test taking experience for students at FHSU as our programs continue to grow."

Examity's experience improvements are rooted in a simple, intuitive, and flexible design that brings both increased security and clarity to the testing process. The platform provides more efficient onboarding for faculty and administrators, as well as more robust and streamlined reporting functionality. For test-takers, this results in easier profile creation, seamless navigation, and greater scheduling flexibility. The approach reflects best practices in security infrastructure established by IMS Global's pioneering LTI 1.3 interoperability standard, which Examity is the first proctoring provider to adopt.

"Recent technological advancements are making it possible to create a testing experience that is not just secure -- but also intuitive and easy to use for test-takers, faculty, and administrators alike," said Todd Irvin, Senior Instructional Technology Consultant at Wiley. "This latest update reinforces Examity's long-standing position as the leader in online proctoring and learning validation technology."

Recent data from the U.S. Department of Education indicates that more than one-third of all college students now take at least one course online. Designed to meet the growing need for security in online education, Examity's learning validation platform offers a variety of proctoring styles, from automated through to live. The company was recently named to Deloitte's 2019 Fast 500 list for the second straight year and has also been honored for two consecutive years as one of the top ten fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

"As online learning reshapes the global landscape of education and training, providers must stay ahead of the curve to maintain quality and integrity," said Jim Holm, CEO of Examity. "Winter 2020 will enable us to continue providing the best -- and most secure -- experience possible for test-takers and administrators alike."

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and certification providers looking to ensure integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring and learning validation solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

SOURCE Examity