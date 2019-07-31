Updated Feature Release for Sencore's Internet Distribution Gateway (DMG 7000)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sencore, a distinguished provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, currently partnering with Zixi allowing content providers to transmit content over the open internet with confidence and certainty, has released an updated feature set to their Internet Distribution Gateway (DMG 7000).

Utilizing the latest software-based platform from Sencore, the DMG 7000 is focused on providing a gateway between broadcast MPEG/IP networks and internet-based distribution protocols. These ever-growing protocols like SRT, Zixi, RIST and HLS allow content providers to use consumer-based internet connections to provide reliable, low-cost distribution networks. No longer are high-cost satellite and fiber links required to backhaul high quality content from remote sites to head-ends or distribute content to regional hubs.

Being software-based, the DMG 7000 can be deployed on COTS hardware in a variety of form factors from mini-PCs to 1RU rack mount servers and virtual environments such as AWS or Google Cloud. Reduce your CAPEX and OPEX expenditures and utilize the latest technologies in internet distribution to broadcast your content.

About Sencore

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.

