UPDATED INVESTIGATION NOTICE - Berger Montague Expands Its Investigation Into Gina Champion-Cain; ANI Development, LLC; and American National Investments, Inc.
Sep 17, 2019, 10:50 ET
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is expanding its ongoing investigation into the alleged $300 million investment scam by Gina Champion-Cain and ANI Development, LLC in San Diego to include potential claims for investors who invested funds through the California Opportunity License Fund, LLC; Merit Financial, Inc. and its principal, Ilan Awerbuch; ABC Funding Strategies; Kim Funding LLC; or other third parties.
Investors who invested funds through these entities are urged to contact the head of Berger Montague's San Diego office, Benjamin Galdston, at 858-539-9767, or additional investigating attorneys, Michael Dell'Angelo and Barbara Podell, at 800-424-6690, 215-875-3080 or 215-875-4690, or via email at bgaldston@bm.net, mdellangelo@bm.net and bpodell@bm.net.
The Gina Champion-Cain/ANI California Liquor License Scam
According to a complaint filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on August 28, 2019, while promising returns of up to 25% on short-term, high-interest loans to people applying for alcohol licenses in California, Champion-Cain diverted investors' money to fund her approximately 40 other businesses, including coffee shops, lifestyle brands, San Diego restaurants, and rental properties. Berger Montague's investigation is focused on additional parties who may have been involved in the scheme or breached a duty to investors.
About Berger Montague
Located in San Diego, Philadelphia, Minneapolis and Washington, DC, Berger Montague is a full-service national plaintiffs' class action law firm specializing in securities, antitrust and other complex litigation on behalf of institutional and individual investors. Berger Montague is one of the most highly regarded plaintiffs' litigation firms in the country, with nearly 50 years of experience and numerous record-setting recoveries. For more information, please visit our website at www.bergermontague.com.
