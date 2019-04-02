Updated JSON Schema Support Headlines Altova's v2019r3 Release

BEVERLY, Mass., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of Version 2019 Release 3 of Altova MissionKit desktop developer tools, server software products, and Excel add-ins. This release adds support for the latest JSON Schema drafts across the product line, new Split Text View options in XMLSpy, support for high-res monitors and new Web services mapping options in MapForce, and so much more.

A highlight of some of the new features in this release:

Support for JSON Schema draft-06 and draft-07 across the product line

Split Text View in XMLSpy to split the editing window into two parts horizontally or vertically to view and edit different parts of your document at once

New data mapping tools added to MapForce:

Full support for high resolution monitors



Database output logging



Transaction roll-back for database error handling



Error handling options for REST Web services



Dynamic username and password option for Web services



Support for un-structured request/response bodies in REST Web services

DiffDog Server now supports automated, high-performance comparisons of database structure and content

Updated Open JDK support across the product line

Support for Office 2019 (OOXML) across the product line

Support for additional database versions across the product line

And many more.

These and many additional features are available in Version 2019r3. To view new features in each product and access trial downloads please visit: (https://www.altova.com/whatsnew)

About Altova

Altova® is a software company specializing in tools that assist developers with data management, software and application development, mobile development, and data integration. The creator of XMLSpy® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile development platform. Altova focuses on its customers' needs by offering a product line that fulfills a broad spectrum of requirements for software development teams. With over 5.2 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

